It's been a year since Star Trek: Picard took the franchise by storm and delivered a spectacular final adventure for the Next Generation crew in its third and final season. Along with its satisfying conclusion, the Picard series finale also set up a tantilizing opportunity for a spin-off following the newly promoted Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and her crew, including Raffi (Michelle Hurd) as her first officer and Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) as her special advisor. The spin-off, tentatively titled Star Trek: Legacy, has not yet been greenlit at Paramount+, but has seen an abundance of fan support, akin to the letterwriting campaign that saved the franchise from oblivion in the first place.

Despite a year with no updates, audiences are still hoping to see Star Trek: Legacy become a reality. And it's not just fans who want the spin-off to happen — during a conversation with Collider's Maggie Lovitt for his new Netflix movie Irish Wish, Speleers spoke at length about wanting tell more stories as Jack Crusher. "I absolutely loved playing that role and I think if I could do that for another 10, 15, 20 years, I hands down would," he said. Speleers went on to say that he's so grateful for the outpouring of love from the fans, saying: "Sometimes I wake up with warmth and a great sense of appreciation towards that," but at the same time he feels "almost frustrated that we're not there. Because when you talk to the people that have been so enraptured by that final season, and the desire to tell more stories for Jack, I think the thing is there's still so many stories that can be told for Jack Crusher, and it’s teed up."

Though he'd love to see things move more quickly, Speleers does seem confident that the series will happen eventually. He explained:

"I do believe it will happen at some point, and I feel that we will get there, but I think that people have just got to keep being noisy about it. [...] Everyone seems to want it to. We’ve just got to keep putting the noise out there. I mean, I would love it. I would absolutely love to play more. [...] Star Trek in many ways, I think “changing my life” is such a big phrase so I don't want to say that, but it definitely realigns things for me creatively. And actually, the run of work since then has been really interesting. But that part, I feel like I've still got so much to offer with him, and I really, really hope and want and believe that we will get that chance at some point."

The Legacy of 'Star Trek' Is Built on Its Fans

Though he's only been a part of this franchise for a short time Speleers has so much love and respect for the fans of the franchise. Having just recently returned from his first appearance on the Star Trek Cruise, Speleers stressed the importance of listening to the voices who've shown up for Star Trek for nearly 60 years. "I think it's important," he told Lovitt. "Look, people have all got their own ideas about what works, what doesn't, but I feel that it's important to listen to people. When you have a group of fans that have followed a certain world or franchise for 60 years, it makes sense to listen to what they've got to say."

Whether or not Legacy ever gets the greenlight, Star Trek has gained another lifelong fan in Speleers. He said:

"I have the greatest deal of respect for Star Trek fans, and actually the shows in general. As a result of being a part of it, I'm hook, line and sinker because of what it's done historically in terms of pushing boundaries, pushing diversity, making sure everyone's inclusive. The general message of Starfleet is to bring people and species together. In the world we're living in right now, what is a more pertinent message? So I feel that there is so much more scope to be had. I would absolutely love it and I would welcome the opportunity with open arms."

The Sky's The Limit for Jack Crusher, Says Ed Speleers

When asked about what kind of future he sees for Jack, Speleers confessed that he visualizes "almost daily — what could be and the stories that we could tell, the adventures we can go on." While he didn't offer up any specifics on what he'd like to see Jack doing with his new role in Starfleet, he did share that he and Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas have envisioned a complex path for Jack. He said:

"And Terry Matalas and I have sort of waxed lyrical about it on many occasions. And I think that's the thing, there is so much scope within that and there's so much scope with other characters, as well, old and new. As I say, I often visualize where he can end up. The good thing is, I think the sky's the limit for Jack Crusher’s character. I think what would be really interesting, as Terry and I have talked about, is that it's not gonna be a straight, linear path to balance and success. I think for a character like that, he's always gonna have elements that are gonna torture him and I think he's gonna have things that are gonna veer him off course, and I think that'll be a really interesting psychological build-up and battle for him."

While we wait for more updates on the potential Star Trek: Legacy series, you can watch all three seasons of Picard on Paramount+. Star Trek will next return to the small screen with Star Trek: Discovery on April 4. Stay tuned at Collider for Lovitt's full conversation with Speleers.

