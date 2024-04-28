The Big Picture Fans are still hopeful for a Star Trek: Legacy spin-off series after the successful final season of Picard on Paramount+.

Actress Michelle Hurd expresses excitement for the potential spin-off and a desire to work with more Next Generation alums.

Hurd mentions wanting Raffi to meet Guinan; recently Whoopi Goldberg hinted at a possible return to the franchise.

While there's been no official news of a spin-off in the year since Star Trek: Picard Season 3 became one of Paramount+'s most-watched Star Trek seasons, fans are still holding out hope for Star Trek: Legacy. Despite still waiting for a green light from the studio herself, actress Michelle Hurd spoke hopefully about the potential spin-off series during a panel hosted by Collider's Maggie Lovitt at Calgary Expo this weekend. When Lovitt asked what it means to Hurd to know so many people want to see her come back to play Raffi again, she said, "It's an unbelievable honor and one that I absolutely cherish and understand the responsibility of."

As the panel went on, Hurd accepted several Star Trek questions from the attendees in the crowd. When one hopeful fan opened with plans to "assume Star Trek: Legacy is a go" Hurd wholeheartedly agreed saying, "Shall we? I like that, I like where you're going." The fan would go on to ask which other "legacy" characters from the long-running franchise she'd like to see Raffi team up with on the spin-off.

Hurd noted that "Raffi didn't get to interact with everybody that came back." As much as she loved working with Michael Dorn as Worf for most of the season, Hurd had a few other Next Generation alums from Picard Season 3 that she'd love to share the screen with. She went on to say:

"I mean, Levar Burton, Kunta Kinte, I mean can I just— I had one line, I think, with Marina [Sirtis] on the second season. I didn't really get to work other than shooting with Gates [McFadden]. So, of that, I would love to actually experience those guys. And then, you know, what I love is that Terry Matalas is such an OG that he, I mean, he had to like, you know, force some of our cameos on the show because…how do I say [this]? But some people, maybe the studio didn't really get it. They were like, ‘Oh, why would we bring this character on? Nobody knows him.’ And it was like, ‘No, everybody— YOU don't know, but everybody knows them.’ So I honestly, I think that he would, he would do an amazing job pulling in people."

Michelle Hurd Wants to See Raffi Meet Guinan If 'Star Trek: Legacy' Happens

Image via Paramount+

Hurd had one more major player from Next Generation and Picard that she would love to see Raffi team up with, saying "selfishly, Guinan would be nice to play with, I’m just saying." And it's possible she could get her wish. A few weeks ago Whoopi Goldberg — who played Guinan across six of Next Generation's seven seasons — played coy when her The View co-host Joy Behar appeared to spill the beans about Goldberg potentially returning to the franchise again.

While we wait to see if Paramount+ will boldly go with Star Trek: Legacy, you can watch both Picard and Next Generation in their entirety on the streamer.

