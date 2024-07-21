The Big Picture Fans have been campaigning for a Star Trek: Legacy spinoff.

Picard showrunner Terry Matalas gives hopeful-ish update on the possibility of the spinoff.

The next show that has been greenlit is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy set in the 32nd Century.

In an age of reboots and spin-offs, the Star Trek franchise heads boldly into the future. Despite Star Trek: Discovery having its fifth and final season, and Star Trek: Picard closing out its three-season run last year on Paramount+, fans and show executives alike are looking forward. One of the most highly anticipated potential spin-offs is Star Trek: Legacy. It started as a bit of a fan campaign, but caught on like wildfire among cast and executives. The show would be a continuation of the events at the end of Picard. It would follow Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) as she captains the newest USS Enterprise. The show would likely also include the return of Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) and Jack Crusher (Ed Speelers).

In March of this year, CBS CEO George Cheeks said in an interview with Vulture that the breaks are likely pumped for this next iteration of Star Trek because while "there’s so much great opportunity with the franchise" he doesn't "want to offer up all these amazing premium drama series at once." Cheeks definitely gives the impression that it's not a 'No' but instead a 'Not right now' by saying, "we want to time it out appropriately."

Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas would likely be the brains behind the show should it finally get the green light. In an recent interview on The D-Con Chamber podcast, Matalas echoes Cheeks's 'not right now' sentiment. "I would say never say never." On the podcast he also revealed he's actually written scens with Ryan's Seven of Nine and Speelers's Jack Crusher, giving fans the canon fodder to want the series all the more.

I mean, I even wrote scenes and stuff… I wrote a scene with [Jack] and Captain Seven at a bar that was great, and you were the Bones to her Kirk… It was fun…

Who Would Be On Star Trek: Legacy?

Close

The most likely lineup of the main crew of Star Trek: Legacy would be of course, Seven of Nine who fans first met on Star Trek: Voyager. The ex-Borg drone joins the crew halfway through the series. After Voyager concludes, we don't see Seven again until Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard. In her absence, Seven has become a Fenris Ranger (basically a bounty hunter/vigilante type) after not being accepted into Starfleet Academy due to her Borg past. Over the course of the three-season run of Picard, we see Seven finally get accepted into Starfleet and work her way up to the rank of First Officer under Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) on the USS Titan.

After the events of Season 3, the Titan was recommissioned as the next USS Enterprise with Seven at the helm. Her on-again-off-again love interest, Raffi Musiker, was by her side as her first officer. In the final moments of the series finale, we also see Jack Crusher come aboard the Enterprise. The product of the will they-won't they couple, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) and Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Jack joins the crew after speed-running the academy.

Star Trek is Going Back To the Academy

With Starfleet Academy in mind, the next show coming out of the Star Trek franchise that is greenlit, is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Matalas says the reason is because the show was in development even before the events of Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 planted the seed for the Legacy show. "I do know that these [shows] cost a lot of money," he says, "and [it] can’t just be like, ‘You get a Star Trek, and you get a Star Trek.'" Which means that for now, fans will have to wait.

The Starfleet Academy show will be set in the 32nd Century. A number of cast members have already been announced. Set in the same time period as the final three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery. Executive producer, Alex Kurtzman told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year that the reason for that was to see, "who’ll inherit, who’ll re-inherit, the task of exploration as a primary goal" after the events of Discovery and to better reflect the themes of more current events.

So maybe the news of a greenlit Star Trek: Legacy will have to wait another day, but fans can always go back and rewatch the characters that would likely be a part of the main cast in Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: Picard is available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.

Star Trek: Picard 9 10 Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, long retired from Starfleet, is thrust back into the heart of galactic intrigue when a desperate young woman seeks his aid. Determined to uncover a vast conspiracy and protect her, Picard recruits a diverse team of allies. As they navigate a galaxy fraught with new dangers and old enemies, Picard faces personal demons and ethical dilemmas, all while trying to uphold the ideals he has always stood for. Release Date January 23, 2020 Cast Patrick Stewart , Alison Pill , Michelle Hurd , Santiago Cabrera , Harry Treadaway Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 3

Watch on Paramount+