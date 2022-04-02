The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum received Star Trek’s most famous pair of ears, as Leonard Nimoy’s Spock prosthetics became part of the institution's permanent exhibition. The pair of ear tip prosthetics were donated to the museum by the Nimoy family and just arrived at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, where they’ll join an 11-foot model of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

To celebrate the arrival of Spock’s ears, the Smithsonian released an unboxing video where the prosthetics can be seen for the first time in the museum. The unboxing is hosted by curator Margaret Weitekamp, who can barely hide her excitement in receiving the Vulcan ear tips worn by Nimoy during the production of Star Trek: The Original Series. Of course, it’s weird to see Spock's ears floating in a box without Nimoy there to bring them to life. Nevertheless, the prosthetics are an essential pop culture icon, and since the Star Trek franchise was always a celebration of both space exploration and human ingenuity, they’ll be right at home in the Smithsonian.

The hyper-logical alien Spock was first introduced in 1966 as part of the crew serving under Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner). Onboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, Kirk and Spock traveled to the furthest corners of the galaxy, boldly going where one has gone before to spread their message of cooperation between all species. As a result, the Original Series became a cultural phenomenon that spawned three seasons and 79 episodes, birthing one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises of all time. Nowadays, the Star Trek universe already counts 11 television series, 13 feature films, and numerous games, books, comics, and toys.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED:‌ 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture': Fully Restored Director's Cut to Debut on Paramount+ Next Month

The new generation of Star Trek productions continues to expand the franchise message of universal love and acceptance with shows such as Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy. Next month, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will also premiere on Paramount+, showing what happened on the U.S.S. Enterprise before Captain Kirk took command of the ship. Strange New Worlds will bring back many beloved characters played by different actors, including Spock. In the upcoming series, Ethan Peck takes over the role that Nimoy helped create for the Original Series.

Paramount+ is not only the home of all future Star Trek productions, but also offers the entire franchise’s library for streaming. That means fans can celebrate Nimoy’s contribution to the Star Trek universe by rewatching all episodes from the Original Series.

Spock’s ear tips will go on display next year in the “Kenneth C. Griffin Exploring the Planets Gallery” at the Smithsonian. Check out the Smithsonian unboxing video below:

