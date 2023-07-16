Fans of Star Trek: The Original Series, heads up! Little People Toys' Collector lineup of special edition figures has added the original crew to the collection with a set exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (Via ComicBook). The original series is considered the start of the Star Trek universe as the popularity of the show resulted in several spin-offs and movies turning Star Trek into the space saga as we know it.

The new collection includes Captain James T. Kirk with a phaser, complete with his iconic Starfleet uniform. Then there’s First Officer Spock with a tricorder, standing tall in his blue-black uniform. The collection also includes Chief Helmsman Hikaru Sulu and Chief Communications Officer Nyota Uhura. All figurines stand at about 2 and a half inches tall in their respective uniforms. Furthermore, fans should carefully look at the packaging to find the Easter Eggs on the boxes.

The Legacy of Star Trek: The Original Series

The series created by Gene Roddenberry followed the adventures of the starship USS Enterprise and its crew. The series first aired in 1966 and it was initially cancelled after three seasons. However, years later it garnered a cult classic status with a massive fan base and spawned a franchise consisting of 11 television series, numerous feature films, books, games, and toys.

Close

RELATED: What the Scrapped 'Star Trek: TOS' Sequel Series Would've Looked Like

The franchise still has fans' attention with series like Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more. Over the years, many stars from The Original Series have been making cameos and appearances in various spin-offs to connect the larger series to the mothership. Most notably Majel Barrett, who played Christine Chapel in the original series also provided the voice for most Starfleet computers in episodes of every spin-off series that aired during her lifetime and was also seen as Lwaxana Troi in The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine.

The Original Series starred William Shatner as iconic Captain James T. Kirk, Leonard Nimoy as Spock, DeForest Kelley as Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, James Doohan as Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, Nichelle Nichols as Nyota Uhura, George Takei as Hikaru Sulu, Walter Koenig as Pavel Chekov, Barrett as Christine Chapel, and Grace Lee Whitney as Janice Rand.

Star Trek: The Original Series Little People collector set will be available during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 at the Entertainment Earth Booth #2343. While the set is Comic-Con exclusive fans can also order online here which will be shipped based on the stock after the convention.