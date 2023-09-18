Before Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek fans didn’t have too much insight into the lives of the ensigns. They mostly remain the background doing a lot of the grunt work while higher-ranking Starfleet officers are part of the landing party. Lower Decks brings ensigns into the spotlight by following the adventures of four friends (Boimler, Rutherford, Tendi, and Mariner) who work and live in the lower decks of the USS Cerritos.

Over its many different shows, Star Trek has introduced fans to some of the most iconic characters in television. Lower Decks is now in its fourth season, and it continues on the Star Trek tradition of introducing fans to unforgettable characters who span all ranks of Starfleet.

10 Peanut Hamper

Peanut Hamper (Kether Donohue) is an excomp with a mathematically perfect name. Peanut becomes an ensign, and helps out Tendi in sick bay. However, her time as ensign is cut short as Peanut makes a decision to not help out in Cerritos and its crew at a crucial moment. She is left stranded in space, but eventually finds herself in Arelous.

Peanut Hamper is a memorable character with a fun name. Some fans might think that she is a villain or evil, but Peanut is far from that. She is just looking out for herself. Peanut wins over Star Trek fans as the funniest excomp.

9 Petra Aberdeen

Petra Aberdeen (Georgia King) is an archeologist and former Starfleet officer. She works for the Independent Archeologists Guild. Petra meets Mariner on Tulgana IV, and gives her a job offer. Petra and Mariner part ways, but they eventually met again when Mariner decides to take her up on the job offer.

Star Trek fans love archeologists, and Petra is kind of like Vash, who appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation, in some ways. She is cool and collected, and just an all around badass. Both Mariner and Petra play off each other well as characters, and it's fun to see them go out for an adventure on the Free Spirit, even if it was a brief one.

8 Dr. Migleemo

Dr. Migleemo (Paul F. Thompkins) is a counselor on the Cerritos. He becomes a "mentor" to Tendi as she goes through the science officer training program. He prides himself as being a mentor to Tendi, even though he doesn't do a good job.

Dr. Migleemo is one of the quirkier characters on Lower Decks. Although he isn't a main character on Lower Decks, he makes an impression on Star Trek fans with his food metaphors. His obsession with food and drink aside; Dr. Migleemo does at least try to help others around him.

7 Lt. Shaxs

Lt. Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) is a security officer on the Cerritos. He is Bajoran and was part of the resistance. Shaxs is in a relationship with Dr. T'Ana. He has a soft spot for Boimler and Rutherford.

Shaxs has an aggressive personality, but he is a just a teddy bear underneath all of that aggression. He is an interesting foil to Deep Space Nine's Kira. He deeply cares for his crew, and wants to protect them to the point where he is willing to sacrifice his own life. Throughout Lower Decks, he saves the crew from threats and dangers.

6 Dr. T’Ana

Dr. T'Ana (Gillian Vigman) is the chief medical officer on Cerritos. She doesn't have the best bedside manner, but she really knows her stuff in sickbay. When she isn't in sickbay, she spends her time with Shax, her love interest.

It's easy to ship Dr. T'Ana with Shaxs. They are one of the best couples on the Cerritos. On the outside, Dr. T'Ana is this tough cursing cat, but she has another side. She looks out for Tendi and gives her advice.

5 Brad Boimler

Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) is an ensign on the Cerritos. He loves his job, and is very enthusiastic about all things Star Fleet. He is friends with Tendi, Rutherford, and Mariner.

Boimler is a lovable nerd. His obsession with being good at his job can be a little much, but there is more to him than that. He is a very loyal to Starfleet and his friends.

4 Sam Rutherford

Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) is an ensign who works in engineering. He wears a cybernetic implant. Rutherford is close friends with Tendi, Mariner, and Boimler. He is one of the smartest characters in Star Trek.

Rutherford is a Star Trek character with a rich background. He discovers a secret, which makes him begin to question everything he knows about how he got his implant. He deals with a lot of heavy stuff, but he still manages to look on the bright side, and is able to overcome any difficulties he faces with his friends by his side.

3 D’Vana Tendi

Tendi (Noël Wells) is an Orion. She is an ensign aboard the USS Cerritos. Tendi is also a nerd like Rutherford and Boimler. She has a passion for science. She is besties with Rutherford.

Tendi doesn't fit the stereotype of an Orion, and this is what makes her character stand out from other Orions featured on Star Trek. She values brain over brawn. She tries to see the best in everyone.

2 Captain Carol Freeman

Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) is the captain of the USS Cerritos. She is married to Admiral Freeman, and her daughter is Beckett Mariner. She previously served on the USS Illinois before becoming captain of the Cerritos.

Carol is the coolest mom in Star Trek. While she despises Mariner's antics, it is apparent that she loves her daughter. The mother-daughter relationship between Mariner and Carol is fun to watch, and it gets more complicated with Mariner serving on the same ship as her mother. She is a great leader, and looks out for her crew's best interests.

1 Beckett Mariner

Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is the daughter of Captain Carol Freeman and Admiral Freeman. She is an ensign on the USS Cerritos. Mariner had an interesting career before she came aboard the Cerritos. She worked on many different ships and even was stationed at Deep Space Nine.

Mariner is one of the most interesting characters in Lower Decks. She doesn't care what others think about her, and she takes bold action, even if she might violate Starfleet code. Mariner cares deeply for her friends, and her family, especially her mother, Carol.

