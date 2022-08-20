It's time to boldly go where no Star Trek show has gone before! Star Trek: Lower Decks made Star Trek history when it debuted on August 6, 2020. It was not only the first animated Star Trek series since the short-lived 1970s show Star Trek: The Animated Series, it was the first ever comedic installment in the expansive Star Trek universe. Star Trek is known for exploring strange new worlds and new civilizations, but exploring comedy was brand new territory for the groundbreaking franchise. Fortunately, Lower Decks was a hit for its streaming service Paramount+, which at the time went by the name CBS All Access. Created by Mike McMahan, a self-proclaimed Trekkie, Lower Decks is a hilarious love letter to all things Star Trek with plentiful Easter eggs that pay loving homage to every iteration of Star Trek, both on the small and big screen.

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the low-ranking support crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos. The story revolves primarily around Starfleet crew members such as Beckett Mariner, Brad Boimler, D'Vanna Tendi, and Sam Rutherford as they perform menial tasks on the Cerritos. While classic Star Trek ships like the flagship U.S.S. Enterprise went on important missions like defending Earth from the Borg, the Cerritos is one of Starfleet's least important ships. Another departure from the traditional Star Trek structure is that Lower Decks focuses on the "lower deckers" of the Cerritos, while the senior officers such as the Captain are essentially supporting characters. This creates thematic opportunities for Lower Decks to explore new stories and characters often not explored in a conventional Star Trek show, usually to hilarious results.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is streaming episodes on Paramount+. The first episode of the third season debuts on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Similar to the first two seasons, Season 3 will consist of ten episodes. Before the third season drops, let's take a look at the cast and their corresponding characters who will be warping through the cosmos once more on the USS Cerritos.

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner

Tawny Newsome voices Ensign Beckett Mariner, one of the "Lower Deckers" of the U.S.S. Cerritos. Mariner is brash, impulsive, and always looking for trouble. Mariner's recklessness often brings her into conflict with Ensign Boimler, who is very much the polar opposite. As the show progresses, more of Mariner's backstory is revealed, including her connection to one of the senior officers of the Cerritos. Mariner also experiences quite the character growth as she becomes less impetuous throughout the show. There's a lot hidden underneath Mariner's seemingly distant demeanor, as revelations bring about emotional realizations that bring her even closer to Boimler and her fellow crew members.

Lower Decks isn't Newsome's first foray into space travel. She played Captain Angela Ali on the satirical comedy Space Force, which lasted for two seasons on Netflix and featured Steve Carell and John Malkovich in the lead roles.

Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Ensign Brad Boimler couldn't be more different from fellow crew member and friend Beckett Mariner if he tried. Voiced by Jack Quaid, Boimler is the neurotic perfectionist counterpart to Mariner's spontaneous adventurer. While Boimler has lofty ambitions of climbing the ranks of Starfleet, Mariner is perfectly content surveying the lower decks. In the same way that Mariner pushes Boimler outside his comfort zone, Boimler forces Mariner to come to terms with the aspects of her past she'd rather keep hidden. As the series speeds along, Boimler gradually becomes more comfortable in his own skin, more willing to take risks, and not as uptight on upholding Starfleet regulations as he was when the series began.

Jack Quaid is quite popular among the nerd community, known for playing vigilante Hughie Campbell on The Boys. Quaid also voiced Alberto Falcone in the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween and got his big break playing Marvel in The Hunger Games and its sequel Catching Fire.

Noël Wells as D'Vanna Tendi

Noël Wells voices D'Vanna Tendi. Tendi is an Orion ensign that serves in Sick Bay on the Cerritos. For those unaware, an Orion is an emerald green alien made famous when Captain James T. Kirk fraternized with one during a popular episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. Tendi is one of the biggest fans of Starfleet there is, giving some hardcore Trekkies a run for their money. Tendi is also incredibly excited to be serving onboard a Starfleet vessel. Her tenaciousness and excitement bleed over even during the most dangerous of situations, from scary away missions or when the Cerritos is under attack. When the show begins, Tendi is new to the crew of the Cerritos and was created to help introduce audiences to the characters. Tendi goes through quite the transformative journey in Lower Decks, as she comes across lethal enemies and terrifying situations that test her naive excitement to be serving on a Starfleet vessel in the far reaches of outer space.

Noël Wells got her start on Saturday Night Live in 2013, debuting in the show's 39th season.

Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford

Sam Rutherford is voiced by Eugene Cordero. Rutherford is a human/cyborg hybrid serving onboard the Cerritos. Rutherford begins the show still trying to figure out what field he is most interested in pursuing, whether that's command, engineering, or medical. Rutherford eventually settles on engineering, realizing he has a knack for problem-solving. McMahan, the show's creator, has compared Rutherford to Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), who is the chief engineering officer on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The only difference is that Rutherford isn't as adept at problem-solving as La Forge, given he's still young and figuring things out on his own. Cordero has made appearances on numerous fan-favorite shows including Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Office.

Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman

Dawnn Lewis voices Carol Freeman, the captain of the U.S.S. Cerritos. McMahan has described Freeman as a "very capable captain" whose starship is just not very important. Freeman also has direct ties to Mariner given that Freeman is her mother. Much of the interpersonal conflict between Freeman and Mariner on the show involves Freeman wanting Mariner assigned to another starship. Neither Freeman nor Mariner want the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos to know of their biological connection, so when the crew does find out, it causes both Freeman and Mariner quite a bit of heartache. As the show progresses, Freeman and Mariner are able to confront their complicated past in an effort to work better together as captain and crew member. Lewis has lent her voice talents to such projects as Inside Out, Toy Story of Terror!, and Monsters University.

Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom

Jack Ransom is voiced by Jerry O'Connell. Ransom is the first officer of the U.S.S. Cerritos and Freeman's right-hand man. When comparing Ransom to previous Star Trek first officers, McMahan has compared Ransom to William Riker, the first officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. McMahan specified that Ransom was similar to Riker but with the addendum "if he was on speed and had less shame." That summarizes Ransom pretty well. The burly, muscular, brazen Starfleet officer who famously works out and shamelessly isn't afraid to mention it every other episode. During Season 2, Ransom was possessed by the same alien energy that took over Gary Mitchell, James T. Kirk's best friend and first enemy on The Original Series. O'Connell has a deep connection with Star Trek, given that he's married to Rebecca Romijn, who plays Number One on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. His previous credits include Billions, Stand By Me, and a whole lot of DC animated projects.

Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs

Fred Tatasciore voices Shaxs, a Bajoran tactical officer and chief security officer aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos. In the first season finale, Shaxs most notably sacrifices himself saving Rutherford from the Pakleds. It was an emotional death given that Shaxs took Rutherford under his wing during the first season. Shaxs started the show as a gruff and emotionless security chief, but through the course of the first season, and as a result of his tutelage with Rutherford, opened up significantly. Of course, as in tradition with Star Trek deaths, Shaxs was resurrected and returned for Season 2. It was a hilarious commentary on how beloved Trek characters often return from the dead, such as Spock -- who dies in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, only to return in the next installment. Tatasciore has voiced many notable characters on popular animated shows such as Lard-Nar on Invader Zim, Nikos on Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, and Qui-Gon Jinn on Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Gillian Vigman as T'Ana

T'Ana is voiced by Gillian Vigman. T'Ana is the chief medical officer on the U.S.S. Cerritos and a member of the Caitian species. The inclusion of T'Ana was a homage to Star Trek: The Animated Series, which also featured a Caitian by the name of M'Ress. T'Ana is the first Caitian to appear on a Star Trek show since The Animated Series. McMahan has described T'Ana as a "good doctor, but unpleasant cat" and that is undoubtedly the best way to define T'Ana. T'Ana might not be the most affectionate doctor, but she revealed a softer side when she mentored Tendi last season. Tendi briefly served in Sickbay and while she realized being a medical officer comes with a fair amount of challenges, T'Ana made sure she was looked after. T'Ana is emblematic of Lower Decks in general -- often hilarious, sometimes surprising, but always heartfelt.