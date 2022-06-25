The Star Trek franchise is no stranger to the realm of comics. Marvel, DC, Malibu, and more have all tried their hand at bringing the crew of The Enterprise and the wider universe surrounding it to life in a new form. With its epic, space-faring adventures, it feels like a natural fit to have the franchise translated to the dynamic medium. Now, the franchise's comedic branch, Star Trek: Lower Decks, is getting the comic book treatment on September 14.

Adapted by the Eisner Award-winning author of The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Ryan North, the Star Trek: Lower Decks comics bring the lower deckers on a planetary expedition of epic proportions. Captain Freeman leads her crew aboard the USS Cerritos on a planetary expedition in an effort to build bridges and advance technology for the Federation. As they venture out though, Freeman becomes wary of the planet and the intentions of its inhabitants. While all of that is happening, everyone's favorite lower deckers are busy messing around with the holodeck and taking a much-needed break to have some fun only to have their games get interrupted by a violent visitor.

A pair of covers for the first issue shows off the quartet of lovable dregs Brad Boimler, Beckett Mariner, Samanthan Rutherford, and D'Vana Tendi as they prepare for their latest adventure, each with wildly different reactions to that notion, all with the caption "Rarely going where no one has gone before," which accurately describes the misery of working on the lower decks. The alternate cover, meanwhile, has the crew's bumbling on full display with an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the hands of Mariner who accidentally zaps most of Boimler's uniform off save for his boxers and socks.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 9 Shows like 'The Orville' to Watch Next for More Zany Intergalactic Adventures

There's hardly a better artist to translate Star Trek: Lower Decks to comics than North who has plenty of experience bringing shows to the medium. He previously brought the beloved animated series Adventure Time into the comic book world which earned him several Harvey awards and an Eisner Award during its run. Beyond that, he's one of the more prominent comic book and web comic artists out there right now, also penning the Eisner-winning humor series Jughead and the long-running web cartoon Dinosaur Comics.

With Season 3 of the Paramount+ series expected out this summer, the Star Trek: Lower Decks comics will release at a perfect time to give fans more of their favorite crew members after they get through the new season. The series stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero, and Noël Wells and comes from Solar Opposites co-creator Mike McMahan. Despite taking an unconventional approach to a universe mostly known for its daring space heroes and their interactions with other beings in the final frontier, the series has learned to stand on its own and provide a vastly different, and much funnier, approach to Star Trek.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is streaming now on Paramount+. Check out the pair of covers for the first issue below.