With Star Trek: Lower Decks' final mission now completed, every adventure they undertook in their five-season run can now be yours to own. Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series is coming to a limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook this spring. For those who already own the earlier seasons, Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season will also be available on Blu-ray. Both sets will be released on March 25, 2025.

The Complete Series will include all fifty episodes of Lower Decks, plus nearly five hours of special features, including audio commentaries, “Lower Decktionaries,” featurettes, and more. Its special features will be replicated from the ones found on the season sets from previous years. The limited-edition Steelbook of the set will also include an exclusive art card that includes the signatures of the show's four primary cast members. The Final Season will include the ten episodes of season five, plus five audio commentaries and nearly half an hour of special features.

Close

What Is 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'?