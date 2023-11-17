The Big Picture The explosive season finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks reunited fans with two obscure characters from a 1992 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Tawny Newsome, the voice actor for Mariner, expressed her desire to see the character Curzon Dax from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine appear on the show.

The Trill species, introduced in 1991, features symbiotic life forms that integrate into their hosts' bodies and personalities, with Curzon being a previous host of the Dax symbiont.

In this month's explosive Star Trek: Lower Decks finale, fans were reunited with two obscure Star Trek characters who hadn't appeared in decades. If star Tawny Newsome's wishes come true, they won't be the last; she has a Deep Space Nine deep cut she wants to see.

"Old Friends, New Planets", the fourth-season finale of Lower Decks, features Sito Jaxa and Nicholas Locarno, two characters from "The First Duty", a 1992 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation; both were voice-acted by their original portrayers, Shannon Fill and Robert Duncan McNeill. They proved to be crucial to the plot; Locarno was the mastermind behind the season-long plot that saw a variety of starships hijacked and stolen. Sito, meanwhile, was revealed to be an old friend of Beckett Mariner; her death in a later Next Generation episode motivated Mariner's compulsively insubordinate nature. In a new interview with Collider's Samantha Coley, Mariner's voice actor, Newsome, revealed the obscure Star Trek character she wants to see on the show next:

"I’m dying to see Curzon Dax. We’ve never actually seen Curzon. We saw René Auberjonois play a version of Curzon, but we’ve never actually seen him. Well, we saw a dead body on a table, before the whole internet is like, “No, actually, point of order!” Maybe he breathed or something, but I don’t think we heard his voice. So yeah, I wanna see that character come in."

Who Is Curzon Dax in 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine'?

The Trill are a humanoid race introduced in the 1991 Next Generation episode "The Host." Some members of the species bond with symbiotic life forms that integrate themselves into their bodies and personalities; upon a host's death, the symbiont is removed and placed into another willing host, allowing its memories and life experiences to live on. In the pilot episode of Deep Space Nine, the Dax symbiont is removed from its previous host, Federation diplomat and bon vivant Curzon Dax (background actor Frank Owen Smith), and transplanted into Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell).

Although Curzon is dead before the series begins, his legacy and reputation loom over much of the series; he was a friend of Deep Space Nine Commander Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), who nicknames Jadzia "Old Man." He does manifest physically in the DS9 episode "Facets," in which the personalities of the Dax symbiont's past hosts are transferred into other people; Curzon inhabits the shapeshifting Odo (Auberjonois) and has to be convinced to abandon his new body.

If Curzon Dax were to appear on Lower Decks, he would only be the latest Deep Space Nine character to turn up on the series. The third season's "Hear All, Trust Nothing" featured a return to the titular space station, with DS9 residents Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor) and Quark (Armin Shimerman) in tow. The next season's "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place" saw the Cerritos crew visit Ferenginar, where they met DS9 mainstays Rom (Max Grodénchik) and Leeta (Chase Masterson).

Star Trek: Lower Decks' fourth season is now available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

