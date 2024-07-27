The Big Picture Star Trek: Lower Decks' final season promises super-sized episodes packed with fun and goodbyes.

Star Trek: Lower Decks may be ending with its upcoming fifth and final season, but viewers won't be shortchanged by its last ten-episode run. Showrunner Mike McMahan spoke with Collider's Samantha Coley at San Diego Comic-Con, and he outlined the super-sized episodes of the upcoming season of the Paramount+ animated comedy. Says McMahan, of the show's series finale:

...we did keep adding and adding and adding to the finale because nothing was ever satisfying enough and there weren't enough goodbyes to tell in a funny way. Ultimately, what we ended up with is a gigantic episode that's really fun.

McMahan confirms that it is longer than a standard episode, and clarifies:

We're still working on it. The last I saw—my editor and line producer would kill me—right now we're, like, eight minutes longer than an episode usually is, which is like an entire other act, basically...It’s really big, and we're not done with it. So, I don't know. We'll see.

What's more, it won't be the only jumbo-sized episode of the season. McMahan adds that "a lot of the season actually is. It's a big season." Cast member Tawny Newsome, who voices chronically insubordinate crew member Beckett Mariner on the series, dubs the fifth season "a double-stuffed Oreo of an episode, for sure". Viewers will be able to see for themselves when the season premieres on Paramount+ on October 24 with the first two episodes of the season; the series will then release new episodes weekly until the series finale debuts on December 19.

What's Going To Happen on 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 5?

Season four of Lower Decks saw big changes come to the USS Cerritos. The ship added a new crew member, the "overly emotional" Vulcan T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz). It also saw the four main characters - Mariner, Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), D'vana Tendi (Noël Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) - promoted beyond being ensigns, meaning they no longer occupy the titular lower decks. It was a big season for Mariner, as she was forced to confront the event that inspired her perpetual rebellion against authority - the death of her friend Sito Jaxa, as seen in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Lower Decks", which inspired the series - and was able to put that behind her. However, the season also saw one of our cast members leave Starfleet, seemingly forever - in order to save her friends, Tendi was forced to join her sister's Orion pirate crew. The new season will see Mariner take on a new attitude, and will also follow Tendi adapting to her new surroundings.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' final season will premiere October 24, 2024 with two new episodes. Stay tuned to Collider for all of our San Diego Comic-Con coverage this weekend.