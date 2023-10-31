The Big Picture Funko is releasing a collection of Star Trek: Lower Decks vinyl figures, featuring the main characters and an AI badge with a twisted side.

The Lower Deckers are a unique group of Starfleet crew members, each with their own quirks, personalities, and backstories.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is a fan-favorite animated series that humorously explores the everyday challenges of Starfleet personnel, and a fifth season has already been ordered.

The wackiest characters in Starfleet are coming to Funko. The latest in the manufacturer's ubiquitous Pop! collection of vinyl figures will feature the valiant crew of Star Trek: Lower Decks –and one of their deadliest enemies. Funko has revealed the first wave of Lower Decks Funkos. It will feature the four main "Lower Deckers" of the USS Cerritos; Brad Boimler, Beckett Mariner, D'vana Tendi, and Sam Rutherford in Funko's inimitable square-headed style.

Rounding out the wave is Badgey, the artificially-intelligent anthropomorphic Starfleet badge with a taste for patricide. This is the latest in a small but growing collection of Lower Decks merchandise; this year has also seen the arrival of a new collection of shirts from the show's animation studio, Titmouse, and a series of vinyl figures from Mondo.

So who are the lower deckers? Scion of a raisin-farming family on Earth, Bradward "Brad" Boimler (Jack Quaid) is a neurotic perfectionist, so desperate to prove himself that he often gets in his own way. Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is the daughter of the Cerritos' captain, and has a long history of being demoted and reassigned due to her compulsive insubordination. D'vana Tendi (Noël Wells) is an Orion, a species notorious for space piracy; she belies her species' reputation with a relentlessly cheerful attitude. Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) is a blithely optimistic engineer with a cyborg implant; only in the show's third season does he discover that he's suppressing his original, harder-edged personality and memories thanks to an illicit plot by one of Starfleet's many shady admirals. Badgey (Jack McBrayer) is Rutherford's creation, a would-be tutorial program that turned homicidal; he returned in the current season, where his quest for ultimate power led him to peacefully ascend to a higher plane of existence instead.

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Has Been a fan-Favorite Since Debut

Close

Star Trek: Lower Decks premiered in 2020, the first Star Trek animated series in nearly fifty years; it has been well-received, with a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Created by Rick and Morty veteran Mike McMahan, the series takes a comedic but affectionate look at the "rank and file" of Starfleet - those who have to do the hard work while the Kirks and Picards are having exciting adventures. The current season, the show's fourth, has seen change come to the show; a new Vulcan character, T'Lyn, has joined the ensemble, while the main cast have all been deservedly promoted to lieutenants; but a mysterious force has been attacking spaceships across the quadrant. Lower Decks' season finale will air this Thursday; a fifth season has already been ordered.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks Funko Pops will be available soon. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the pops below: