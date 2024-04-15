The Big Picture Star Trek: Lower Decks may find a new home after being cancelled at Paramount+.

Jack Quaid expressed gratitude for the show and hopes for future seasons elsewhere, praising the cast and crew for their hard work.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 will premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

Star Trek: Lower Decks may have been cancelled at Paramount+, but it may not be the end of the USS Cerritos' mission. At least one cast member of the animated series has voiced hopes that, like fellow Paramount+ castaway Star Trek: Prodigy, the show could find a new home. Jack Quaid, who voices Brad Boimler on the series, expressed his hopes for a pickup at another network on his Instagram: "Hopefully we find a new home, but until then please look forward to an amazing season five (airing this fall)".

Quaid also expressed his gratitude for the cast and crew behind the series:

"I can’t begin to tell you what an honor it’s been to be a part of this show and the Star Trek universe at large. I am unbelievably grateful for 5 awesome seasons with this wonderful family. I want to thank each and every person who put so much of their hard work and talent into every episode. You are AMAZING. The good news is that everyone who makes Lower Decks LOVES making Lower Decks. I could play Boimler for 17 more seasons. No joke. I’m serious. I love that purple-haired nerd."

In addition to voicing Boimler on all five seasons of the show, Quaid also played Boimler in live-action on "Those Old Scientists," a crossover episode with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

How Was 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Saved?

Close

Star Trek: Prodigy, a CG-animated series aimed at a younger audience than most Star Trek fare (although still loaded with nods to Trek lore) debuted on Paramount+ in 2021. Starring a crew of teenage misfit aliens and a holographic artificial intelligence patterned after Admiral Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) as they attempt to escape a fanatical dictator in an experimental prototype ship, it was a hit with critics and audiences and was renewed for a second season.

In 2023, however, it was cancelled and wiped entirely from Paramount+, even as its unaired second season was nearly completed. It came at a time when studios, facing the end of the streaming bubble, were beginning to not only cancel series but wipe them entirely from their streaming services as a tax write-off. After an extensive letter-writing campaign by fans, the series was sold to Netflix; the first season of the series is available to stream now, while the second season is expected to be released later this year.

Star Trek: Lower Decks chronicles the adventures of the Cerritos, a Starfleet support vessel assigned to less glamorous duties than the likes of the Enterprise. In addition to Quaid, it also stars Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. Star Trek: Lower Decks' fifth (and for now, final) season will premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Watch on Paramount+