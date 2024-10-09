You don't need Paramount+ to catch up on the latest adventures of the USS Cerritos before their final mission begins later this month. TrekMovie.com reports that Amazon Prime Video is now streaming the fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

This month, the first-ever animated comedy Star Trek series will premiere its fifth and final season, and Paramount is going all-out to get Lower Decks in front of as many eyeballs as possible. For the month of October, it's also streaming free with ads on YouTube and PlutoTV. You've got two weeks to catch up before Lower Decks' last mission begins with a two-episode season premiere on October 24. The new season promises to feature more cameos from Trek legends, and the resolution of last season's cliffhanger finale, which left a crew member in the clutches of her piratical alien family.

What Is 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' About?

While ships like the Enterprise, Discovery, and Voyager boldly go where no one hs gone before, support ships like Lower Decks' USS Cerritos go where several have gone before; taking on less glamorous missions to keep the Federation running smoothly. The show focuses on a quartet of low-level ensigns on the ship; neurotic perfectionist Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), rebellious underachiever Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), perky Orion D'Vana Tendi (Noel Wells), and cheery cyborg Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). The ship's command crew, who mean well but sometimes forget that the "lower deckers" are real people, include Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), who also happens to be Mariner's mother; action man First Officer Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell); cantankerous medical officer T'Ana (Gillian Vigman); and battle-hardened tactical officer Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore). Together, they may not crew the best ship in the fleet, but they've handled their share of serious threats, including marauding Pakleds, belligerent supercomputers, and even Starfleet's own homicidal AI experiments.

Lower Decks isn't the only Star Trek you can watch on Prime. It's also the new streaming home for the first ten Star Trek movies; the first six, starring Captain Kirk and the Original Series crew, and the next four, with Picard and his Next Generation cohorts. The three "Kelvin timeline" films, with Chris Pine and company as a reimagined Enterprise crew, remain on Paramount+.

The fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video; the fifth and final season of Lower Decks will stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning October 24, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.