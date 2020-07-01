‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Boldly Gets a Poster and a Premiere Date

CBS All Access has announced that the new Star Trek animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on August 6th. The series will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. Hailing from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty), the main cast appears to be a collection of ensigns (voiced by Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, and Eugene Cordero), and the supporting characters will be the bridge crew including “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

This could be a really fun show, and I’m excited to see what they do with it. The “Lower Decks” episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation is a personal favorite of mine, and while that obviously skewed more dramatic than what this animated series is going for, I think it’s good to get a look at Starfleet beyond the command crew and also have a little fun while they’re doing it. I wouldn’t be surprised if this low-key becomes the best Star Trek show on CBS All Access.

CBS All Access also released the first poster for the show, which you can check out below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Lower Decks: