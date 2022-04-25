It won't be long before Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its anticipated third season this summer, but before we see the latest voyage of the U.S.S. Cerritos, there's time to brush up on their previous exploits with the new Blu-ray and DVD for Season 2. The two-disc collection releases on July 12 and comes packed with over an hour of bonus features, giving a deeper dive into the happenings of the Cerritos and the crew that keeps the series up and running.

Lower Decks is its own beast within the Star Trek universe, avoiding the typical space-faring heroes like Spock, Captain Kirk, or Captain Picard in favor of the "lower deckers," the dregs doing the menial work aboard Starfleet ships while those other guys get to do the cool stuff. The series focuses on the lowest of the lower deckers: those aboard the unimportant Cerritos. The series hails from Solar Opposites creator and Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan with a strong crew on board, headed by our four "heroes": Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Samanthan Rutherford, and Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi. Joining them are Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman, Paul Scheer, and Carl Tart.

Season 2 takes the series to even greater heights, expanding on much of what made the first season a success. More references and cameos for Trekkies abound as Boimler is now a crewmate on the U.S.S. Titan, setting the course for a brand-new adventure. Season 2 also features some special guests, including Star Trek: The Next Generation's Jonathan Frakes and Lycia Naff as well as Deep Space Nine's Jeffrey Combs.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3 Trailer Shows High Stakes for the 'Cerritos' Crew

Aside from the ten half hour episodes, the Lower Decks Blu-ray and DVD include a mix of featurettes, audio commentaries, and other goodies for fans of the show. "A Sound Foundation" takes viewers behind the scenes to the sound department to see how audio for the show comes together. The series received an Emmy nod for Outstanding Sound Editing for the episode "No Small Parts" and it's been a key factor in the show's success. The other featurette, "Lower Decktionary: Season Two" brings together interviews with the cast and crew of the series that detail the painstaking process behind penning the characters' journeys in the second season.

Also included are audio commentaries for episodes two, five, seven, and nine, with various members of the cast and crew on board for each, including McMahan, Newsome, Quaid, Frakes, and more. Each episode also received an animatic and a run-through of all the easter eggs within so fans could see every little reference they missed.

Lower Decks is executive produced by McMahan with Alex Kurtzman and Aaron Baiers through Secret Hideout, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth through Roddenberry Entertainment, and Katie Krentz through 219 Entertainment. The series can be streamed on Paramount+, but if you want the full experience including a deeper look at the inner workings of the series, pick up the DVD and Blu-ray on July 12.

Why an ‘It’ Prequel Series Should Keep Pennywise’s Origins a Mystery

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (319 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe