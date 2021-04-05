The animated comedy spin-off has also been renewed for a third season, ahead of the Season 2 premiere this August.

Monday's rollout of exciting Star Trek news continued with a trifecta of updates surrounding Star Trek: Lower Decks, the animated spin-off created by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) which premiered last summer. Not only has the delightful comedy series been renewed for a 10-episode third season on Paramount+, but Season 2 will debut on August 12, 2021, and there's a teaser trailer! With Jonathan Frakes returning as Riker! It's all pretty exciting stuff.

Per the official release, Lower Decks "focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies."

The voice cast behind these scrappy underdogs includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman, with Season 1 featuring notable guest stars Frakes, John de Lancie, and Marina Sirtis reprising their Star Trek: The Next Generation roles.

RELATED: Is 'Star Trek's Chief O'Brien "The Most Important Person in Starfleet History"? Colm Meaney Reacts

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks, "No Small Parts."]

As previously mentioned, Frakes returning isn't a huge surprise, as key to the teaser trailer is the reveal that Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 of the show left off — specifically, with Ensign Brad Boimler (Quaid) having transferred to the bridge of the U.S.S. Titan, under the command of Captain William Riker. How/when Boimler ends up reconnecting with his friends on the Cerritos is unknown at this point, though in the meantime we can trust in knowing that there'll be plenty of "sci-fi stuff" to keep both crews busy.

Thanks to the other panels presented as part of the First Contact Day celebration, we now know that Lower Decks will likely be the next fresh Star Trek content to debut on Paramount+, as Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy's announcements only specify them launching at some point in 2021, while Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is set to premiere in 2022. That feels like a long time from now, but that's the thing about the future — it catches up with you a lot faster than you'd expect.

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for Season 2 on August 12, 2021. Check out the teaser trailer below.

KEEP READING: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Just Made Fun of J.J. Abrams, and It Was Great

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Star Trek: Discovery' Trailer Reveals Season 4 Release Date, Uncertainty for Burnham and Crew "We are facing something we don't understand, something that could tear us all apart."

Read Next