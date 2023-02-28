Fans of the Star Trek franchise will journey back into the world with Star Trek: Lower Decks as the third season of the animated series is set to arrive on DVD on April 25. It will also be available on Blu-ray and digital. The DVD release, which includes all ten episodes of the third season, will also have over 45 minutes of special features and bonus content.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 DVD release promises to take viewers on a wild ride with the U.S.S. Cerritos crew on screen and behind the scenes. The 2-Disc collection will have special features that include exclusive audio commentaries from the amazing cast and crew. The collection will also take a look behind the episodes of Season 3 while also entertaining viewers with an adventurous voyage to Deep Space 9 in a special feature titled "Docking at Deep Space 9."

Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated Star Trek series created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites). The series first aired in August 2020, and the latest season premiered on August 25, 2022. Star Trek: Lower Decks is set in the late 24th century when Earth is a member of the multi-species United Federation of Planets. The show follows the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, one of Starfleet’s least important starships, focusing on the adventures of the lower deckers—the starship’s low-ranking officers. The crew travels around the galaxy with the aim of making contact with alien races. Star Trek: Lower Decks cast includes Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Gilliam Vigman as T’Ana, and Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs.

The animated series has been well received over its three seasons run, receiving multiple award nominations. Star Trek: Lower Decks also recently got a two-disc vinyl release from Lakeshore Records for the original series soundtrack. The vinyl includes 40 tracks from the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital on April 25. The special features are available digitally with the purchase of the full season. Check out the trailer for Season 3 below and keep scrolling for the full list of special features included on the home release.

Special Features Included With Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3 DVD Release

Audio commentary by Jonathan Frakes , Tawny Newsome and Mike McMahan (EP.301)

, Tawny Newsome and Mike McMahan (EP.301) Docking at Deep Space 9 (EP.306)

Audio Commentary by Nana Visito r, Armin Shimerman , Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero and Mike McMahan (EP.306)

r, , Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero and Mike McMahan (EP.306) Audio commentary by Barry Kelly , Kether Dnohue and Mike McMahan (EP.307)

, and Mike McMahan (EP.307) Audio commentary by Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, Jack Quaid, Jerry O’ Connell and Mike McMahan (EP. 308)

Audio commentary by Jack Quaid, Dawnn Lewis and Fred Tatasciore (EP. 310)

Lower Decktionary Season 3

