San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is revealing new content from the final frontier! During the Star Trek Universe panel held in Hall H at SDCC 2022, a brand-new set of character posters for the cast of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks were revealed ahead of the series' third season premiere next month.

The new set of posters consisted of four character-centric posters for each of the Lower Decks crew – Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford. Each poster consisted of the same style, which each of a glass-like version of the characters' heads in space, the colors of the stars behind them giving them a unique look with the season 3 logo underneath them, with their ship the U.S.S. Cerritos always shown somewhere around the floating head of the character.

The third season is set to pick up where the cliffhanger ending of season 2 left off as the group faces all new challenges that they would have never expected. A new trailer that was also shown at the panel also teases that the series will be connecting to Deep Space Nine, Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), the starring voice cast of the animated series includes Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford. Other cast members also include Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

Star Trek: Lower Deck is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers on the series include creator McMahan alongside Heather Kadin. Other executive producers on the project include Alex Kurtzman and Aaron Baiers for Secret Hideout; Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth via Roddenberry Entertainment; and Katie Krentz for 219 Productions. The Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to premiere on Thursday, August 25, exclusively on Paramount+. You can check out the newly released posters and the official synopsis for the animated series down below. Stay tuned to Collider for news coming out of SDCC 2022.

Season 3 of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for season two’s epic cliffhanger finale.

