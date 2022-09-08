Thank the prophets it's the U.S.S. Wayfarer! During today's Star Trek Day celebrations, Star Trek: Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome presented a new clip from an upcoming episode of the currently airing third season. Newsome voices Ensign Beckett Mariner on the hit animated series which follows a group of lower deckers on the U.S.S. Cerritos, a California class starship boldly going where no cartoon has gone before. Today Newsome served as both host and guest at the Star Trek Day event, and along with lots of thrilling news for the entire franchise, she gave fans a first look at Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 8, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus."

In the new video, the Cerritos is under attack from Romulan forces seeking a special crystal that our heroes happen to be in possession of. Just when it seems like all is lost, the U.S.S. Wayfarer triumphantly appears out of nowhere to save the day. Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) reveals that the Wayfarer is helmed by a familiar face as we see Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) appearing as Captain Bucephalus Dagger. "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is a holodeck episode, which serves as a sequel to the holodeck "movie" created by Mariner and Boimler in Lower Decks Season 1.

In "Crisis Point," Boimler sets out to prepare for an important meeting with Captain Freeman about his future in Starfleet by creating a holodeck program in which he can practice and get to know the captain better before their chat. However, when Mariner is forced to go to therapy, she highjacks the program turning it into a mini-movie called Crisis Point: The Rise of Vindicta. In the process, Boimler does get some actual experience, and Mariner gets in touch with her feelings after casting herself as the movie's villain. "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" serves as a sequel to that episode and like any good sequel it's set to live up to the excitement of the original.

Earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con, Newsome and Quaid revealed that the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks would be appearing in a crossover episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. The crossover event will feature both live-action and animation, including the Lower Decks cast playing themselves in live-action with never before seen animated versions of the SNW cast. In addition to Newsome, Quaid, and Lewis, the Lower Decks voice cast includes Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 is currently airing with new episodes arriving on Paramount+ every Thursday. "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" hits the streamer on October 13. Check out the new clip down below.