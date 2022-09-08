Happy Star Trek Day, Lower Deckers! In a day filled with tons of exciting news about all five of the Star Trek shows presently in production, the currently airing third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks teased a thrilling sequel on the horizon. Episode 8 of Lower Decks Season 3, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," serves as a sequel to the Season 1 episode "Crisis Point." In Season 1's "Crisis Point" Becket Mariner (Tawny Newsome) turns Brad Boimler's (Jack Quaid) holodeck training program into a thrilling Star Trek movie.

The new image highlights "movie" Boimler's ship, the U.S.S. Wayfarer, coming to rescue the Cerritos. Per the description from Paramount+, the sequel episode tries to live up to the original. In the first "Crisis Point," Boimler anxiously prepared for an interview with Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) about his future in Starfleet as Mariner frantically processed her own issues through roleplaying as the movie's main villain. At the last minute, Boimler adds another simulated Mariner to prove to her that she actually is a good person.

Season 3 of Lower Decks premiered on Paramount+ in August with a thrilling mission to save Captain Freeman from wrongful imprisonment for a crime she didn't commit. The hit animated series offers a unique perspective within the vast world of Star Trek, taking fans on adventures with the little guy, the show follows a handful of ensigns serving aboard the California class ship the Cerritos. During today's Star Trek Day celebration, Newsome served as host for the event and pulled double duty presenting the clip from the upcoming episode of Lower Decks. Noël Wells who voices D'Vana Tendi, and Fred Tatasciore who plays Lieutenant Shaxs were also in attendance.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: The Lower Deckers Fight to Save Their Captain in New 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Clip [Exclusive]

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 is currently airing on Paramount+ and the talented voice cast includes Newsome, Quaid, Lewis, Wells, Tatasciore, Eugene Cordero, Jerry O'Connell, Lauren Lapkus, and Gillian Vigman. Earlier this year Newsome and Quaid joined the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at San Diego-Comic Con to announce a crossover episode between the two shows. The episode is set for Season 2 of Strange New Worlds and will feature a combination of live-action and animation, including the Lower Decks cast playing themselves in live-action, and animated versions of the Strange New Worlds cast. Seasons 1-3 of Lower Decks, and the first season of Strange New Worlds, are all available to stream on Paramount+.

New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 arrive on Paramount+ on Thursdays, with "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" set to air on October 13. Check out a new clip from the sequel episode down below: