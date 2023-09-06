The Big Picture Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks brings exciting changes to the characters' status quo, with Boimler discovering his newer, bolder self, Mariner clashing with Ransom, and Rutherford uncovering parts of his hidden past.

The crew embarks on a mission to Deep Space Nine, encountering familiar faces and dealing with Quark's shenanigans while negotiating a deal that involves Quark's profits and Boimler's unexpected gambling success.

The season delivers engaging storylines, including Rutherford's memory revelation, Peanut Hamper's attempted self-redemption on a new planet, and a gripping Part 2 of "Crisis Point" where Mariner helps Boimler cope with the loss of his transporter clone. The season ends with a ship vs. ship battle against an AI threat.

The Star Trek franchise is booming right now. Their shows give viewers fresh takes on the drama, romance, and adventures to be had exploring the corners of the galaxy. That's especially true for the animated show Lower Decks. It takes all the humor and fun-loving nature of Star Trek to the next level as viewers see what it's like to experience the life of the crew members working on the ship's lower decks. It'll keep you on your toes trying to place all the Easter eggs from different series while also keeping it new and inventive in its own right. With the premiere of Season 4 coming up, let's look at what happened during Season 3.

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3: All the Easter Eggs and Cameos You May Have Missed

'Lower Decks' Season 3 Started by Changing the Status Quo of the Characters

Image via Paramount+

Right off the bat, in the first episode titled "Grounded," Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) has been incarcerated for supposedly orchestrating a bombing on the Pakleds, of which they have photographic evidence. Freeman's crew has been put on shore leave, and the Cerritos has been impounded until the investigation ends. But this doesn't stop Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), D'Vana Tendi (Noel Wells), and Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) from trying to fix the situation. After a crazy adventure that involves stealing the Cerritos and some Verugament, Carol Freeman is pardoned of all charges, and Mariner now has to report to Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell). We see her struggling under Ransom's command as the two continue to butt heads.

This season also introduces us to Bold Boimler. After one of his colleagues – who he thinks is a buffoon — gets appointed Captain before him, he can't stand it. Thus, Bold Boimler is born, he becomes a man who won't say no to anything and becomes a risk-taker. From trying Spring Ball to participate in K'Ranch's (Nolan North) Ventrix Hunt, Boimler goes off-book, which oftentimes works to his detriment, but it does earn him favor with Security Officer Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore).

Tendi also starts off the season in a new position, in Episode 3 "Mining the Mind's Mines," Tendi starts Senior Officer Training, but she isn't sure if she's satisfied with her mentor, Dr Migleemo (Paul F. Tompkins). We later see her struggling with and trying to distance herself from her Orion origins since Orions are stereotypically linked to piracy. Season 3 also reveals that Boimler isn't the only one who has big aspirations, as Tendi also reveals in "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" that she wants to be a captain one day after she is named acting Captain by Boimler in the holodeck.

Rutherford's big storyline of the season centers around Episode 5, "Reflections," when Rutherford wakes up after having a bad dream. Tendi notices his poor sleeping and quickly scans his implant, finding long-term memories stuck in the buffer; she purges them for him, which unlocks Rutherford's alternate personality. It turns out this alternate personality is actually Rutherford from a decade ago. In a race to decide who will ultimately get control of the body, the older Rutherford wins by having his team with him, saving the younger Rutherford from near death, but he remembers what happened before he dies. The younger Rutherford was injured when his experimental engine blew up, and an unknown Starfleet official made the call to erase his memories and cover up the truth. This is revealed right before the younger Rutherford dies.

'Lower Decks' Season 3 Takes Us to Deep Space Nine

In Episode 6, "Hear All Trust Nothing," the Cerritos gets a call to make a deal on short notice with the Karenma. They get to make the deal at Deep Space Nine. Colonel Kira (Nana Visitor) is there to meet them, and Quark (Armin Shimerman) is there to cause trouble as usual. He almost ruined the deal with the Krenma because he stole their technology long ago and has been using it for profit ever since. The Krenma cause a ship-wide power outage and kidnaps Quark but is stopped when Tendi uses her Orion skills. Once they get Quark back and figure out what happened, they decide that the Krenma will get 76% of Quark's profits. Speaking of profits, while the deal was going down, the rest of the crew gets to enjoy all that Deep Space Nine has to offer, and Boimler has been cleaning house at the gambling table. Instead of bankrupting Quark's, he takes a gift card for twice the amount.

Back on the Cerritos, Jennifer (Lauren Lapkus) invites Mariner to a salon with her friends which is basically like a slumber party. Mariner has trouble fitting in with Jennifer's friends and eventually tells her that, only for Jennifer to say she's been waiting for Mariner to roast her friends all night because they can be a little much.

Peanut Hamper Returns in Her Own Episode of 'Lower Decks'

Image via Paramount+

In "A Mathematically Perfect Redemption," we focus in on someone who is not a part of the lower decks crew: Peanut Hamper (Kether Donahue). The last time we saw her, she left the Cerritos because she didn't want to risk her life. Eventually, she leaves space, where she crash lands on Areore, home to half-owl, half-human creatures. She impresses everyone with her healing abilities (she's a robot), has a whirlwind romance with Rawda (Harry Shum Jr.), and almost sacrifices the planet to some scavengers so that she can "save them," all to show the Federation she has changed from her selfish ways. But of course, Starfleet saw through her schemes and sent her to the robot brig.

'Lower Decks' Season 3 Gives Us a Part 2 of "Crisis Point"

Image via Paramount+

In Episode 8, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," we follow the crew, Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford, and Boimler, as they play through a movie Boimler made for them on the holodeck. It's got everything from intrigue to chase scenes and a little romance to spice it up. But Boimler doesn't seem into it because he just received word that his transporter clone William has passed away from a gas leak — though we later learn that he didn't die, he was actually asked to join Section 31, a black ops division. Although Mariner is initially frustrated with Boimler, when she learns he's upset about William's death, she helps him deal with this revelation. Boimler eventually has a mental breakdown after being on the holodeck too long and hallucinates an interaction with Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) and gets a bit of a pep talk from him.

'Lower Decks' Season 3 Ended With Character Moments and a Ship vs Ship Battle

Image via Paramount+

In Episode Nine, "Trusted Sources," a follow-up initiative has been put into place for second contact called "Project Swing By". The first planet they'll check on is Ornara - you might recognize this planet from NextGen as being the one addicted to drugs after a plague where their sister planet Breka would then continue to drug them to make a profit. Still, now they've become addicted to well-being and health. Unluckily their sister planet has been invaded by the Breen. And during an attack on the Cerritos, a Texas-class ship has to come to save them, making them look bad.

Reporting on all of this is journalist Victoria Nuzé (Alison Becker), who interviews the crew and goes down to the planet. Freeman is worried about what Mariner might say, so she does everything she can to keep her away from the journalist. It doesn't work, however, and Mariner gives an interview. When Victoria goes to Freeman for her interview and tells her everything she's learned, it makes Freeman incredibly mad, and she blames Mariner for it all. Mariner gets sent to Starbase 80. But then the interview comes out, and it turns out Mariner said nothing but great things, and it was the rest of the crew gossiping that did the damage. Freeman tries to get ahold of Mariner to apologize and bring her back, but Mariner has resigned. And the next thing we see is Mariner in a spacecraft with Petra Aberdeen (Georgia King).

In the finale, "The Stars At Night," we learn that Admiral Buenamigo (Carlos Alazraqui) wants to replace the Cali-class ships with his AI Texas-class ships, using the "Project Swing By" incident as an example of why they're superior. Freeman challenges Buenamigo to a race in order to prove the Cerritos' worth. Even though they don't win, the truth comes out as a result. It turns out that Buenamigo has been the season's antagonist because he has been slowly sabotaging the crew for the entire season. And even worse, he was the one who brainwashed the younger Rutherford and stole his technology. The technology that Buenamigo was using is the same one that housed Badgey, so you know it will have some daddy issues. Which it does, after Buenamigo gives it sole control, the ship decides it doesn't want to listen to him anymore and decides to destroy the Cerritos. But who comes to save the day? None other than Mariner, followed by all the Cali-Class ships in tow. They work together to defeat the AI ships and save the day.