Here's when you can boldly go where no Ensign has gone before!

With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds having had its Season 1 finale last week, this is the first week since February that we've not had a new episode of Star Trek to watch tomorrow. But never fear! Paramount+ has just revealed the release date, and a shiny new poster, for Season 3 of the hit animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Following the previous release date patterns of the live-action shows, Lower Decks will return on August 25 with 10 episodes airing weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.

Along with the release date, Paramount+ also unveiled a new poster for the comedy's third season featuring a startling image of Ensign Rutherford's head shining blue and pink light through the galaxy. Below Rutherford stands our rowdy group of lower deckers with Beckett Mariner front and center, flanked by Ensign Tendi and Brad Boimler. Above everything, the USS Cerritos appears to be going head to head with a Klingon Bird of Prey. The new poster gives off Star Trek: The Next Generation energy mixed with a hint of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. The composition of the poster harkens back to that first original movie, while the image of Rutherford feels akin to the TNG episode "The Nth Degree" where Reginald Barclay essentially interfaces with the computer. This could indicate that something's up with Rutherford's cybernetic implant — he's currently on his second, having lost a significant portion of his memories.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is an irreverent and hilarious adventure into the world of Star Trek, giving fans an opportunity to explore this vast franchise through the oft-overlooked lens of humor. While the live-action shows take us on wild space adventures through the eyes of the bridge crew, Lower Decks takes us all the way down to the bottom of the chain of command, giving us the hilarious hijinks seen exclusively by ensigns and cadets. Beckett, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford will be sure to put a smile on your face as they wrestle with all the challenges that come with being "lower deckers."

Star Trek: Lower Decks features the voice talents of Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana. The series was created by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites).

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 begins on August 25, exclusively on Paramount+ in the US. Check out the official poster for Season 3 down below.

Here's the official summary for Season 3: