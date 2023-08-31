The Big Picture Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks is now available for free on YouTube until September 30, allowing fans to catch up on the latest adventures of the USS Cerritos before the fourth season premieres.

The third season explores Captain Carol Freeman's war crimes accusation, Sam Rutherford's cyborg implants, and the threat from Starfleet's prototype automated ships, along with the return of amoral robotic ensign Peanut Hamper.

Season 3 also features the much-awaited return to the space station of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, with Nana Visitor and Armin Shimerman reprising their DS9 roles, as well as other Star Trek veterans like J.G. Hertzler, James Cromwell, Susan Gibney, and George Takei making appearances.

With Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks premiering next week, you can catch up on the animated adventures of the USS Cerritos for free — for one month only. The third season of Lower Decks is now streaming on YouTube. As revealed by the official Star Trek on Paramount Plus Twitter account, all ten episodes of Lower Decks season 3, which premiered last summer, are now available for free in the US on Paramount Plus' official YouTube channel. Now fans have no excuse not to catch up on the animated series in advance of its fourth-season premiere, which will debut with two episodes in one week, on September 7. It also comes in the wake of the series' acclaimed crossover with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which saw Lower Decks characters Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) travel a century into the past (and into live-action) to meet with USS Enterprise captain Christopher Pike and his crew.

What Happened in Season 3 of 'Lower Decks'?

Picking up from where the second season left off, the third season has Cerritos captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) accused of war crimes, the troubling origin of Sam Rutherford's cyborg implants, and an existential threat to the Cerritos and its mission from Starfleet's prototype automated ships. It also sees the return of amoral robotic ensign Peanut Hamper (Kether Donohue) and teases her alliance with evil computer AGIMUS (Jeffrey Combs). ​​​​​The season also features the franchise's long-awaited return to the titular space station of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, which also featured Nana Visitor as Major Kira Nerys and Armin Shimerman as Quark, reprising their DS9 roles. And they aren't the only Star Trek mainstays reprising their live-action roles; the season also features J.G. Hertzler as Klingon warrior Martok, James Cromwell as Star Trek: First Contact hyperspace pioneer Zefram Cochrane, Susan Gibney as engineering genius (and would-be Geordi LaForge love interest) Leah Brahms, and the legendary George Takei as Hikaru Sulu.

Image via Paramount+

Created by Rick & Morty veteran Mike McMahan, Star Trek: Lower Decks is a half-hour animated comedy depicting the less-glamorous side of life in Starfleet. It follows the adventures of a group of oddball ensigns aboard the USS Cerritos; neurotic Brad Boimler (Quaid), rebellious Beckett Mariner (Newsome), easygoing cyborg engineer Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and sweet-natured Orion scientist D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells). Its fourth season premieres next week on Paramount Plus; it has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Season 3 of Lower Decks will stream for free on YouTube until September 30. Season 4 hits Paramount+ with two episodes on September 7, but you can read our review now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the trailer for Lower Decks' third season below.