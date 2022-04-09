Today, Star Trek: Lower Decks unveiled a first look at Season 3 as part of their panel at Star Trek: Mission Chicago, a three-day Star Trek fan event filled with exclusive panels and reveals devoted to the wildly popular — and ever-expanding — sci-fi franchise. Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premiered in 2019 and follows the lower decks-residing crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, will begin streaming its third season exclusively on Paramount+ later this year.

The teaser trailer, while vague, revisits the cliffhanger ending to Season 2, and ends with the lower decks crew of the Cerritos, Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells) and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) setting out to steal the Cerritos, promising more of the comedy the show has become known for, no matter how high the stakes.

Also likely along for the ride on this third outing are the bridge crew of the Cerritos, including Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell), and Doctor T’Ana (Gillian Vigman). Star Trek has become something of a family affair for O'Connell, whose wife Rebecca Romijn will star in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as First Officer Una Chin-Riley (aka 'Number One'), which is set to premiere this May.

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Renewed for Season 4 With Third Season Set to Return This Summer

Star Trek: Lower Decks was created by Mike McMahan, also known for his work on Rick and Morty. McMahan serves as showrunner alongside Heather Kadin. The pair also executive produce the series with Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz. The series streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, and is distributed on Amazon Prime Video in a number of territories.

The series is part of a major Star Trek resurgence in recent years, with the mega-franchise dominating the television landscape with something for everyone. The renaissance was kicked off with Star Trek Discovery, which just concluded its fourth season and arguably brought Trek into the modern audience's consciousness. In addition to Discovery, Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard brought back the famous starship captain for one more adventure, while Star Trek: Prodigy arrived to serve as a surprisingly thoughtful and mature entry point for young audiences — and not-so-young audiences — looking to fall in love with Star Trek.

Check out the Season 3 teaser trailer and poster below:

