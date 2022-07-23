Star Trek fans are in for quite a treat as Paramount+ rolls out all sorts of new content at San Diego Comic-Con during the supersized Star Trek Universe panel happening in Hall H today. With the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks in attendance, and the premiere of the hit animated series' third season right around the corner, the trailer has finally arrived. As per usual, your favorite lower deckers are up to some pretty chaotic hijinks as they deal with the menial tasks and grunt work that comes with being an Ensign in Starfleet.

The new trailer for Lower Decks Season 3 sees Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi getting their hands dirty as the search for adventure continues. But most excitedly, the end of the trailer teases a connection a surprising piece of Star Trek history: Deep Space Nine.

Season 2 ended with the shocking arrest of Captain Freeman for a crime she didn't commit: the destruction of an entire planet. Freeman had been expecting the offer of a promotion — which she planned to turn down to stick with the crew of the Cerritos. The ending was echoed in live-action recently, with the cliffhanger finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds leaving fans wondering about the fate of a beloved senior officer. The recently released poster for Lower Decks Season 3 also teases an emphasis on Ensign Rutherford as blue and pink light shines out of the darkened silhouette of his head above a frightened-looking Beckett, Boimler, and Tendi.

Image via Paramount+

Lower Decks features the impeccable voice talents of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. The series was created by Mike McMahan, whom animation fans may recognize from Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites. Emmy Award-winning animation production company, Titmouse, serves as the animation studio for Lower Decks. The series is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz, and Heather Kadin, as well as creator and showrunner McMahan.

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on August 25 on Paramount+. Check out the trailer and official synopsis for Season 3 down below.