Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks is now available digitally and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD with bonus material.

The season features promotions for the "lower deckers," new Vulcan arrival T'Lyn, and visits to the Orion homeworld and USS Voyager.

The season explores Mariner's past and a mysterious spacecraft attacking starships.

Season 5 of Star Trek: Lower Decks may be a ways off, but fans can now relive the acclaimed animated series' fourth season on digital and Blu-ray. Lower Decks Season 4 will be available digitally on February 5 and via Blu-ray and DVD on April 16. All releases will contain all ten episodes of Season 4, 30 minutes of bonus material, and cast and crew audio commentaries.

Five episodes will feature optional audio commentary tracks. Series creator Mike McMahan is on four of the five; he is joined by regular cast members Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Noël Wells (D'vana Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Sam Rutherford), Gabrielle Ruiz (T'Lyn), and Dawnn Lewis (Carol Freeman), guest stars Chase Masterson (Leeta) and Robert Duncan McNeill (Nick Locarno), and co-producer Brad Winters. The set will also include the featurettes "Lower Decktionary: Setting Up Season 4" and "Old Friends."

What Happened in Season 4 of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'?

Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks saw the "lower deckers" get promotions, forcing them to take on new responsibilities, while also integrating new Vulcan arrival T'Lyn into the crew. It also saw the USS Cerritos travel to the Orion homeworld for the first time, visit the legendary USS Voyager, and return to Ferenginar, where they encountered Deep Space Nine mainstays Rom (Max Grodénchik) and Leeta (Masterson); it also provided closure on some of the show's longer-running plot threads, including the homicidal hologram Badgey (Jack McBrayer), the amoral Starfleet deserter Peanut Hamper (Kether Donohue), and the megalomaniacal computer AGIMUS (Jeffrey Combs).

The season revolved around a secret from Mariner's past; she was a friend of the ill-fated Starfleet cadet Sito Jaxa (Shannon Fill), from the Next Generation episodes "The First Duty" and "Lower Decks", and her death on a mission in the latter episode left Mariner with her compulsively rebellious attitude. That tied into the overarching plot of the season, which featured a mysterious spacecraft attacking a number of starships; another character from "The First Duty", Nick Locarno (McNeill), turned out to be the culprit in the thrilling season finale. While the Cerritos was ultimately victorious, it came with a cost; Orion crew member Tendi agreed to join her family's piracy business in return for their aid against Locarno.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' has been renewed for a fifth season, which is in production now. Although a release date has not yet been announced, in an interview with Collider's Samantha Coley, McMahan teased more legacy characters, a surprising new relationship for T'Lyn, and a "more joyful" Mariner. Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be available digitally on February 5, and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 below.

