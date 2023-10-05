This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 6, "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place."

The Big Picture Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Episode 6, "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place," takes the USS Cerritos to Ferenginar.

Series creator Mike McMahan hints at "really cool" and conceptually wild moments in the final two episodes of Season 4, while also encouraging fans to support the show to potentially secure more seasons.

Star Trek: Lower Decks has been renewed through Season 5.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 is in full swing, with the sixth episode, "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place," hitting Paramount+ today which sees Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Tendi (Noēl Wells) going full fanfiction, Mariner (Tawny Newsome) struggling with accepting her own progress, and Boimler (Jack Quaid) finally taking some time to relax. Meanwhile, we also get to see Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) work with Deep Space Nine's Rom (Max Grodénchick) and Leeta (Chase Masterson) to begin Ferenginar's application to join the Federation. And this is just one of the epic adventures the crew of the Cerritos takes on in Season 4.

Ahead of this episode, I sat down with series creator Mike McMahan to chat about all the exciting things happening in the fourth season of Lower Decks from kicking off the season with promotions for our favorite lower deckers to what to expect from the upcoming finale. When asked if there's anything from this season that he can't believe they got away with, McMahan teased some "really cool stuff" for the final two episodes of Season 4, saying:

"Oh, that's a good question. Yeah, I think, but let's let the season end. There's some really cool stuff in [Episodes] 9 and 10 that I've purposefully held back from everybody that is a big swing for the fences. Cool, conceptually wild stuff that I'm really proud of and I have a good feeling about. So that's some of how I would respond to that."

While he couldn't reveal much more about those upcoming episodes, previous Lower Decks episodes have already made epic swings for the series with special guest stars like Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis appearing in the Season 1 finale to large-scale episodes like "Crisis Point" delivering feature-length quality stories in less than 30 minutes. So whatever McMahan has in store for the finale must truly be on another level.

Will There Be More 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'?

Image via Paramount+

Thankfully, the upcoming season finale is not "goodbye" for the crew of the Cerritos. Earlier this year, ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Lower Decks was renewed for a fifth season alongside the renewal of Strange New Worlds for Season 3. However, after that, the future is unclear, even for McMahan. "If there's something I wanna do with them, I'm probably not gonna get seven seasons of this show, so what I need to accomplish with them, in a natural way, I should do if I'm feeling it," he told Collider. He went on to encourage fans to get more viewers to watch the animated series, saying:

"I have more than seven seasons worth of story. I would love to get seven seasons to have that TNG look. I would say if you want seven seasons of the show, I would rather you get more people to watch it now than assume you'll do a letter-writing campaign if we don't get more because right now we only have five seasons. We're working on Season 5, but there's no clear picture in the future. So if you love Lower Decks, get somebody else to sign up for Paramount+ and watch it."

The first six episodes of Lower Decks Season 4 are now available on Paramount+ with the remaining episodes hitting the streamer weekly every Thursday. Stay tuned at Collider for our full conversation with McMahan.