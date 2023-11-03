This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

A cameo in this week's Star Trek: Lower Decks finale connects the episode with a pair of Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes. Actress Shannon Fill returned to the role of doomed Bajoran ensign Sito Jaxa after a lengthy hiatus from acting. In Lower Decks' fourth-season finale, "Old Friends, New Planets", we learn that Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) attended Starfleet Academy with her friend Sito, who was part of Nova Squadron, a team of cadets whose attempt at a reckless maneuver leads to one of their deaths in the Next Generation episode "The First Duty."

Disgraced by the incident, Sito eventually signed up for a Starfleet spy mission that resulted in her own death in the later episode "Lower Decks", whose focus on the lower ranks of Starfleet served to inspire the animated series. The finale features a flashback to their days at the Academy, with Fill, Robert Duncan McNeill (as Nova Squadron leader Nick Locarno), and Next Generation regular Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher) reprising their roles. Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan spoke with Collider's Samantha Coley about the importance of getting Fill, whose last acting credit was in 1995, back:

"I love that Lower Decks episode. It's so tragic when we lose Sito after her journey, and Shannon plays her so perfectly, and I know that Tawny feels the same way. And having Mariner having been affected by something that I felt was tragic and that Tawny felt was tragic that worked in the timeline just felt like something worthy of taking a stab at. It meant the world to me, getting to work with Shannon meant the world to me, and I know that it was important to me, but I didn't know if it was gonna work for all of you out in the world, but Lower Decks, sometimes it just is, “This is my instinct. This is what I wanna do. It feels right. It feels like a beautiful part of the franchise that we can do this. Let's do it even though it's a little scary,” and I'm really happy that we did."

What Former Trek Crew Members Have Visited 'Lower Decks'?

A bevy of Star Trek regulars have returned to voice their characters on Lower Decks, which gleefully references Star Trek's extensive continuity. This is actually Robert Duncan McNeill's second appearance on Lower Decks; he reprised his more prominent Trek role, Star Trek: Voyager helmsman Tom Paris, in the series' second season. The Next Generation regulars Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis returned to the roles of Will Riker and Deanna Troi when Lower Decker Brad Boimler was transferred to their ship, the USS Titan. The show has also featured appearances from Alice Krige as the Borg Queen, John de Lancie as Q, and even James Cromwell as Star Trek: First Contact's Zefram Cochrane.

The show returned to the titular space station setting of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine in the third season, where they encountered Quark (Armin Shimerman) and Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor). Lower Decks had another Deep Space Nine reunion this year when the crew ventured to Ferenginar to meet Rom (Max Grodénchik) and Leeta (Chase Masterson). The show hasn't been afraid to bring back characters of a more obscure nature, either; Lycia Naff returned to the role of onetime Enterprise ensign Sonya Gomez, who she played on two episodes of The Next Generation, and Susan Gibney returned for a cameo as would-be Geordi LaForge love interest Dr. Leah Brahms.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' fourth season is now available to stream on Paramount+.

