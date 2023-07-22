While this year's San Diego Comic-Con has been largely scaled back as writers and actors strike for a living wage and better working conditions, Star Trek has still beamed down to sunny California with some exciting updates for the franchise. In addition to a screening of the highly anticipated Lower Decks x Strange New Worlds crossover episode, fans in attendance were the first to learn that the fourth season of Lower Decks will premiere on Paramount+ on September 7.

What Is 'Lower Decks' About?

Star Trek's beloved adult animated series follows the often overlooked Starfleet officers working at the bottom of the chain of command. The USS Cerritos is a California class ship stuck with the jobs like second contact and other tasks deemed too unimportant for ships like the Enterprise to handle. Within the ship itself, the main characters are the cadets and ensigns getting up to wacky adventures at the bottom of the workplace ladder, with shared crew quarters and a bit more freedom to get into some of the wildest shenanigans the galaxy has to offer.

Lower Decks features the voice talents of Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi, and Eugene Cordero as Samanthan Rutherford. In addition to our favorite lower deckers, the series also stars Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as first officer Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana.

What Else Can 'Star Trek' Fans Look Forward To?

The next episode of Strange New Worlds features Newsome and Quaid playing live-action versions of their characters and fans in attendance at SDCC will get to watch the episode in Hall H. Beyond that and the upcoming fourth season of Lower Decks, there are still plenty of Star Trek projects on the horizon for fans to be excited about. The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery is set to begin airing sometime early in 2024 and as the first series to kick off the current Trek renaissance, it will also spawn two new spinoffs. A Section 31 movie following Michelle Yeoh's Phillipa Georgiou is in the works along with a Starfleet Academy series set in the same century that Discovery has traveled to in the future. Star Trek: Prodigy was recently removed from the streamer, but the creatives behind the series are still hoping to find the series a new home so they can deliver the 20 nearly completed episodes of Season 2 to fans.

The Lower Decks episode of Strange New Worlds will be available on Paramount+ next week and the animated series will return on September 7. Check out the new poster down below.