Paramount+ has announced today that we'll be boarding the USS Cerritos for a new mission with Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 set to return on the streamer later this summer! Star Trek's adult animated series Lower Decks follows a handful of ensigns working some of Starfleet's most menial jobs aboard one of the Federation's less high-profile California-class starships. The hit comedy series was renewed for a fourth season well ahead of its third which debuted on Paramount+ last summer. Season 3, which is getting a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital release this spring, was filled with delightful surprises including cameos, Easter eggs, plot twists, and more!

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) serving on the USS Cerritos under Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis)—who just happens to be her mother. Mariner serves alongside her fellow ensigns Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells). Together they get up to all sorts of shenanigans that you would never see on the Enterprise. Lower Decks' animated platform allows Star Trek to boldly go where none of its other shows have gone before with a more after-dark sense of humor while staying true to the hope and optimism that are cornerstones of the franchise.

What to Expect From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4

While very little has been revealed about the plot of Lower Decks Season 4, with the Season 3 finale seeing Beckett brought back into the fold, we'll no doubt see more adventures between her and her fellow ensigns more excited about the future than ever. Season 4 won't be the only place we'll be seeing the Lower Deckers this summer though! At San Diego Comic-Con, Newsome and Quaid joined Anson Mount and the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on stage to reveal that the Lower Decks cast would be making an appearance in the second season of the prequel series. Though it's unclear how the two timelines will overlap, we'll be getting live-action versions of the Lower Decks cast and animated versions of the Strange New Worlds cast.

Star Trek Announces More Renewals and Releases

In addition to the thrilling Lower Decks Season 4 news, it was also announced that the series would be getting a fifth season along with Strange New Worlds which was renewed for Season 3. Both Strange New Worlds Season 3 and Lower Decks Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes each. The prequel series, led by Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn is set to return for Season 2 on June 15. Star Trek: Prodigy, the franchise's animated series geared towards younger audiences, has also set a return window with the series set to return for Season 2 on Paramount+ this winter. Though it was recently announced that Star Trek: Discovery would be ending with Season 5, fans still have several episodes to look forward to when the series returns in early 2024.

While we wait for more updates on the rest of the Star Trek universe, you can catch up with Star Trek: Picard, which is airing its third and final season right now. Check out our recent chat with Picard showrunner Terry Matalas down below and stay tuned at Collider for all things Star Trek.