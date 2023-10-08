The Big Picture Titmouse, Inc., the animation production company behind Star Trek: Lower Decks, releases weekly themed T-shirts to celebrate each episode.

In addition to T-shirts, Titmouse also offers tote bags, hoodies, and enamel pins featuring characters from the show.

Titmouse is a well-known and respected animation company that has worked with major studios and is set to release the highly anticipated series Scavengers Reign. Check out their merchandise store for Star Trek and other shows.

Star Trek: Lower Decks’ animation production company, Titmouse, Inc., is celebrating Season 4 of the Paramount+ series with weekly T-shirt releases. These items tie into the episode’s theme, such as week three showcasing Lancelot the ferret and week six sporting the logo of Quark’s Federation Experience Bar & Grill. These shirts are released every Thursday, along with the latest episode. Since Season 1, Titmouse has showcased these weekly items for Lower Decks.

Shirts aren’t the only Star Trek: Lower Decks items Titmouse carries. In honor of the Season 2 finale, “First First Contact,” the site shared a charming tote bag and a stylish hoodie featuring the two beluga whale Lieutenants junior grade, Kimolu and Matt. The site also has enamel pins for collectors with Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells), Badgey (Jack McBrayer), and more. The Titmouse website also has merchandise from the other shows the animation house creates, like Big Mouth, Metalocalypse, Beavis and Butt-head, and Black Dynamite!

What is 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' About?

Set in the 24th century of the Star Trek universe, Star Trek: Lower Decks is an adult animated series about a group of low-ranking Starfleet officers who work the routine, not lavish, but necessary jobs on the USS Cerritos. Ensign Mariner is the daughter of the Captain with a knack for breaking the rules, which balances with the unflexible ensign Boimler, who abides by rules too much. Ensign Tendi is an Orion character and new to the ship when the series begins, providing the audience with a point-of-view character to walk them through the series. Finally, ensign Sam Rutherford fills the role that Geordi La Forge held in Star Trek: The Next Generation, only Sam’s cybernetics are new, causing him to struggle with them. Mike McMahan created the series, and it is the first Star Trek animated series since the original Star Trek: The Animated Series ended in 1974.

Who is Titmouse, Inc.?

Titmouse, Inc. is one of the animation industry’s leading production companies. They have worked with just about every major studio in the business, like Disney, Warner Brothers, Sony, Apple TV, Adult Swim, Lucasfilm, and Universal. Some of their most popular projects include Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina, Loki, Big Mouth, and The Venture Bros. Titmouse’s highly anticipated series Scavengers Reign will air on Max on October 19.

Check out the new Star Trek: Lower Deck shirts weekly on Titmouse’s merchandise store and see the Season 4 shirts, along with the shirts for the crossover with Strange New Worlds below. New episodes air on Paramount Plus.