LOWER DECKS LOWER DECKS! Star Trek's hilarious adult animated series Lower Decks has finally set a September release date for the upcoming fourth season. Our favorite lower deckers took center stage today at San Diego Comic-Con as the Star Trek Universe panel featured a special screening of the highly anticipated Strange New Worlds crossover episode featuring the cast of Lower Decks. Following the screening, fans in SDCC's Hall H panel were treated to a first look at Lower Decks Season 4 with a brand new trailer filled with so many Easter eggs you'll want to watch it over and over to catch them all!

The new footage teases potential promotions for our favorite lower deckers, Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells), and Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). In Season 4, the crew of the Cerritos is about to take on their biggest mission yet as they're tasked with figuring out who's behind a string of attacks on non-federation vessels once they begin targeting Starfleet. The new footage also shows more of the latest addition to the Lower Decks crew, T'Lyn, a Vulcan voiced by Gabrielle Ruiz.

Alongside various crazy antics like running from space volcanoes, Ferengi mating rituals, an Orion girls' night out, and Ransom (Jerry O'Connell) and Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) working out in outfits inspired by TNG's Beverly Crusher and Deanna Troi, the new trailer is capped off with Mariner joking with Boimler about their adventures to the past in the next episode of Strange New Worlds.

Will There Be More Star Trek: Lower Decks?

Yes! Well ahead of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, Paramount+ greenlit the animated series for a fifth season. The streamer also renewed Strange New Worlds for a third season ahead of its currently airing sophomore run. Star Trek: Picard aired its series finale earlier this year, earning several accolades as one of the best seasons of Star Trek ever. Discovery is set to air its fifth and final season sometime in 2024, and while it's sad to see the series come to an end we don't have to completely say goodbye to that era of Star Trek as Paramount has announced we'll be getting a Section 31 movie with Michelle Yeoh and a Starfleet Academy series set in the 32nd century.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 premieres on Paramount+ on September 7. You can watch the new trailer down below!