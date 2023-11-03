This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The Big Picture The USS Passaro, a small, speedy Saber-Runner-class ship, was introduced in the season finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks and named after digital modeler Fabio Passaro, who passed away last year.

Passaro was an amateur starship enthusiast and 3D modeler who worked for Eaglemoss, a company that produced Star Trek starship models. His renders were used for the show and his work was highly regarded.

Passaro's name was honored in the show as a tribute to his contribution to the franchise and the ship was named after him as a way to remember him and his work on the series.

This week's Star Trek: Lower Decks season finale added a new ship to Starfleet - and it was named after someone near and dear to the production staff. The USS Passaro was named for digital modeler Fabio Passaro, who died last year. In the exciting "Old Friends, New Planets", Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is captured by Nick Locarno (Robert Duncan McNeill), a Starfleet washout who's been stealing ships to build his own independent fleet. She escapes his flagship in a captured Starfleet ship — a small, speedy Saberrunner-class vessel named the USS Passaro.

Never-before-seen, the Saberrunner is a miniature version of the Steamrunner-class ship, which debuted in 1996's Star Trek: First Contact and was seen extensively through the Dominion War arc of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In a new post-finale interview with Collider's Samantha Coley, Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan describes how the ship came to be named after Passaro, and how much he meant to the show:

"Then, the next thing is we named the ship after Fabio Passaro, who did the 3D modeling for Eaglemoss, the company that made all those great renditions of the ships. So Eaglemoss helps us out when we need computer models of the ships for the show. We’ll often get it from them to make sure they're as accurate as possible, and Fabio was the one that we were really using his bills and stuff. And then Fabio actually passed away in the middle of working on Lower Decks, and, I believe, some of the other Trek shows. So, Ben Robinson from Eaglemoss reached out to us and asked if we would honor him in the show, and I was like, 'Absolutely. He should have a ship.' Like, he would build ships in 3D for us, so his name should be on a ship. And I was really happy to do that for his family because it was quite a loss."

Who Was Fabio Passaro?

Image via Paramount+

Passaro was an amateur starship enthusiast and 3D modeler who was called into service when Star Trek: The Magazine needed a detailed CG model of the USS Reliant from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan; the model ran on the magazine's cover. Passaro subsequently worked for Eaglemoss, a British company that produced Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection, a magazine whose issues also came with parts to assemble Star Trek starship models. Massaro's renders were used to make models of starships that had never existed as physical objects, including ships from First Contact and the remastered episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series. He produced over 220 models for Eaglemoss in all, and his renders were also provided to the crew of Lower Decks for use in space battle scenes; his work was considered to be of the highest quality. Massaro died in October 2022 of cancer at age 52.

The fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is available to watch on Paramount+ now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and don't miss Coley's full conversation with McMahan.

Watch on Paramount+