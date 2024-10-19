After encountering evil artificial intelligences, hostile aliens, and the bone-drinking Moopsy, the crew of the USS Cerritos may have met their strangest new beings yet: themselves. We've got a sneak peek at this strange encounter in a new clip from the upcoming season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which was shown at today's Star Trek panel at New York Comic Con. The show's fifth and final season will premiere next week on Paramount+.

In the new clip, the Cerritos is investigating a quantum fissure - a mundane enough event in the world of Star Trek that Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is audibly bored. However, they soon get sucked into it - as Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell) puts it, they're "being dunked into the rift like a big ol' cookie!" After passing through the rift, they come face to face with another ship - the Cerritos! However, it's not quite like looking into a mirror - Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) has a beard, Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) is mostly cyborg, and strangest of all, the compulsively insubordinate Mariner is the captain - as "Becky Freeman". What history could have diverged to put the Cerritos on this path - and can the Cerritos make it back to their home universe? The only way to find out is by watching the two-episode season premiere of Lower Decks on Paramount+ on October 24. The panel also showed off a new poster for the fifth season, parodying the poster for Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

What Other 'Star Trek' Crews Have Met Their Multiversal Counterparts?

Star Trek's exploration of the multiverse began with The Original Series' "Mirror, Mirror", in which the Enterprise crew encounters the Mirror Universe, a reality where the Federation is the imperialist, warmongering Terran Empire, and the Enterprise is crewed by treacherous, murderous sociopaths. Many subsequent Trek series have revisited the Mirror Universe, including Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, and Discovery. In The Next Generation's "Parallels", Worf (Michael Dorn) finds himself on an Enterprise from a different reality - and when they try to fix it, thousands of different Enterprises from a vast array of universes are accidentally brought together. A slightly less dramatic event happened in the Voyager episode "Deadlock", in which the Voyager comes nose-to-nose with its own temporal duplicate; while one Voyager was destroyed, two crewmembers escaped to replace their dead counterparts on the other Voyager.

The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will kick off with a two-episode premiere on October 24, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider this weekend for all of our New York Comic Con coverage, and watch the new clip above.

