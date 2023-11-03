This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks has just come to an end with an epic finale worthy of being noted as one of the best episodes of the series. The full 30-minute episode plays like an episode of any of Star Trek's more dramatic with that unique Lower Decks humorous twist that keeps audiences laughing through their emotions. While it may be a while before we actually get to see the show's fifth season — while SAG-AFTRA continues to strike for fair wages and protections against AI — Lower Decks has blessedly already been renewed. I sat down with series creator Mike McMahan to discuss the Season 4 finale, "Old Friends, New Planets," and during our conversation, he was able to share some tidbits about Season 5.

McMahan said that they've "been working away on Season 5." At the end of the Season 4 finale, we see some pretty big, but inevitable shake-ups happen to our lower deck crew. In order to rescue Mariner, Tendi offered herself as a bartering prize when negotiating with her sister on Orion and as a result was forced to leave the Cerritos behind in the final moments of the episode. But don't worry, this is hardly the last we've seen of her according to McMahan. He promised, "You'll be seeing a lot of Tendi in Season 5. We are not losing Tendi."

Meanwhile, rather than returning to the Vulcan fleet, new addition T'Lyn has decided to stay on the Cerritos having found a sense of belonging among the crew that she never quite felt among her own people. Of her Season 5 story McMan said, "There's some really, really fun, funny stuff for her in Season 5." He also didn't want to veer too much into spoiler territory, choosing his next words very carefully. "I don't want to give away too– How can I say this? T’Lyn’s story in Season 5 involves her and another character in an interesting way, and you see T’lyn embrace science and Starfleet more than I think people anticipate." Whether that spells a new relationship for T'Lyn, romantic or otherwise, we'll have to wait and see!

Mike McMahan Teases a "More Joyful" Mariner in 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 5

McMahan went on to say that we can expect to see a "much more joyful" Mariner in Season 5 now that she has worked through her grief over Sito. He also mentioned that we'll once again be getting some pretty cool cameos from "fun legacy characters." After mentions of Beverly Crusher and Seven of Nine in the previous episode, fans are certainly excited about who may pop up on the animated series in the future, having already gotten cameos from characters like Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Kira (Nana Visitor). To hold fans over until Season 5, here's what McMahan was able to share:

"Season 5, Mariner is much more joyful. She's still Mariner; she's still chaotic. She's still hilarious, but she isn't weighed down by the weight of not having spoken about Sito. And you know, it's not a surprise Season 5 is incredibly Star Trek. A couple of fun legacy characters will show up, and gosh…I always want to keep surprising everybody, so I would just say, know that you're gonna get some great Orion stuff; you're gonna get some great Tendi stuff; everything you like about Lower Decks, you're still gonna get, just more of it in ways that you haven't seen before and it's really fun."

The first four seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks are available to watch on Paramount+.

