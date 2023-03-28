Star Trek: Lower Decks has officially been renewed for Season 5 several months ahead of Season 4's debut on Paramount+. The streamer announced today that the adult animated season would be getting a 10-episode order for its fifth season, along with a summer release window for the long-anticipated Season 4.

Lower Decks is Star Trek's most comedic offering with the series hailing from the mind of Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites). The series follows the crew of the USS Cerritos, namely a handful of ensigns tasked with the most menial work Starfleet has to offer—but that doesn't mean they don't get up to some of the Federation's most wild adventures. Lower Decks' animated format and adult target audience have allowed the series to truly take the franchise where none of its series have gone before. Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn—a new addition to the group following the Season 3 finale—are set to run into new and classic aliens on their upcoming adventures as they attempt to keep up with their duties.

Lower Decks Is Boldly Going to Strange New Worlds

While we don't know much about the plot of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, it was announced during SDCC that the lower deckers would be making a trip to the Enterprise. During the convention's Star Trek Universe panel, Newsome and Quaid joined Anson Mount on stage to announce that Season 2 of Strange New Worlds will feature a crossover episode between the two shows. It's anyone's guess how the two shows will collide given that they're set at different points in the Star Trek timeline, but we do know that the episode will feature Newsome, Quaid, and the other lower-deckers playing themselves, as well as animated versions of the Strange New Worlds cast.

Paramount+ Sets Star Trek Release Schedule Through 2024

In addition to the news of Lower Decks' renewal and release window, Paramount+ announced that Strange New Worlds has been renewed for Season 3 with Season 2 set to hit the streamer on June 15. Star Trek's other animated series, Prodigy, which follows a rag-tag group of alien kids under the watchful eye of a Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) hologram, has set a winter release window for Season 2. And though it was recently announced that Star Trek: Discovery will be ending with Season 5, we still have several episodes to look forward to when the series returns in early 2024.

Meanwhile, Star Trek: Picard is currently airing its incredible third and final season. With only a few weeks left until the series finale, you still have time to catch up on Paramount+, and join the chorus of fans and cast members hopeful for a Star Trek: Legacy spin-off series. While we wait for more Star Trek news you can check out our recent chat with Star Trek legends Gates McFadden and Patrick Stewart down below.