Starfleet science officer turned pirate D'Vana Tendi is pillaging and plundering in her own unique way in the first sneak peek from the upcoming season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The show's fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount+ on October 24. Released as part of today's Star Trek Day celebrations, the sneak peek picks up from last season's finale, which saw Tendi leave Starfleet to work with her family in exchange for their help against a spacefaring menace. In the sneak peek, we see a leering alien collector introduce his collection of alien antiquities to a naive young woman, only for his ship to be attacked by Orion pirates. Confident, the collector reveals he can control his ship from his museum — which is the woman's cue to reveal that she's actually a disguised Tendi (Noël Wells).

She incapacitates him and gives the Orions control of the ship — but, still maintaining her Starfleet values, insists that her crew only rob the collector and his men, rather than kill them. Some light maiming does occur, however. The collector, notably, appears to be the same species as Palor Toff, an alien collector seen in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "The Most Toys", complete with the same distinctive nose ornament; played by the late Nehemiah Persoff, he's a rival to follow antiquarian Kivas Fajo, who kidnapped Data to be the ultimate collectible. The collector in the sneak peek also shows off a Veltan sex idol, which was also mentioned in that episode.

What Do We Know About 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 5?

It's the end of the series' five-year mission, which will go out with a super-sized finale this December. But before that, the USS Cerritos has the decidedly unglamorous mission to fix a series of "space potholes", a series of subspace rifts causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. However, they will of course be waylaid by a bunch of misfortunes along the way, including a war between the Orions, a murder mystery, belligerent Klingons, and, of course, getting their friend Tendi back from her sister's pirate crew. Along the way, our intrepid Lower Deckers will have to come to terms with their new promotions, which threaten to separate them for good. And although the series may be ending, creator Mike McMahan would love to do more, and the final season may be seeded with potential spin-offs.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. It is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Animation is provided by Titmouse.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' fifth and final season will premiere on October 24, 2024, on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new clip from season five above.

