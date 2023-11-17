The Big Picture Tawny Newsome and the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks are already back in the recording studio for Season 5, following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The upcoming season will showcase a more mature side of Mariner, as she navigates her new responsibilities while still maintaining her chaotic nature.

Season 5 of Lower Decks is promised to be "incredibly Star Trek" with surprises, fun legacy characters, and fresh approaches to the show's beloved elements.

Star Trek: Lower Decks recently capped off its fourth season with an epic finale featuring beloved guest stars, an emotional tribute, and huge character moments for all of our favorite lower deckers. With SAG-AFTRA securing a deal and bringing an end to the strikes, I was able to speak to series star Tawny Newsome about Mariner's amazing Season 4 arc and she was even able to tease a little bit of what we can expect to see in Season 5.

In speaking about Season 5 of Lower Decks, Newsome revealed that she and the rest of the cast are already back in the recording studio doing voice work for the next installment, saying "We just got back into the room and started recording those." Following the Season 4 finale, I spoke with series creator Mike McMahan who teased that we would be seeing a "more joyful" Mariner now that the weight of her history with Sito has been lifted. When asked about it, Newsome couldn't recall any specific moments of joy, but said, "It's so interesting to hear what Mike has said because I'm like, “I believe you, but I don't remember.” I'm sure there's joy. Yeah, I feel like there's joy. I'm trying to remember anything specific." She went on to explain that for her there's a new maturity to Mariner, but not to worry as she's "still an element of chaos." She said:

"The thing I notice a lot about the Season 5 scripts, which we just got back into the room and started recording those, is that she has to navigate being, you know, she can't just be reckless for recklessness's sake anymore. She can't do the self-destructive thing anymore. She really has to pick her battles, and she has to find the moments where she's accepting the responsibility of her promotion but also still pushing and trying to make Starfleet better. So yeah, there's a much more mature approach to things, but she's still Mariner. She's still an element of chaos in all things."

What Else Can We Expect From 'Lower Decks' Season 5?

Image via Paramount

While Newsome couldn't say much more about the upcoming episodes, wanting to keep the surprises fresh when it finally comes to our screens — hopefully sometime next year — McMahan previously promised that "Season 5 is incredibly Star Trek." Also keeping the best surprises close to his chest, he promised "a couple of fun legacy characters," "some great Orion stuff" and "everything you like about Lower Decks...in ways that you haven't seen before."

While there is no release window set for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5, there is still plenty to look forward to in the Star Trek universe. Star Trek: Discovery is set to air its fifth and final season sometime in early 2024, and Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will be arriving on Netflix sometime after the new year. Seasons 1-4 of Lower Decks are available to stream on Paramount+.

Image via CBS All Access Star Trek: Lower Decks Behind every great captain, is a crew keeping the ship from falling to pieces. These are the hilarious stories of the U.S.S. Cerritos. Release Date 2019-00-00 Cast dawnn lewis, Gillian Vigman, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, Eugene Cordero Genres Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi Seasons 4 Franchise Star Trek Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Showrunner Mike McMahan

Watch on Paramount+