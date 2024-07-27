The Big Picture Star Trek: Lower Decks is gearing up for its final season in an animated homage to Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

Lower Decks focuses on the everyday crew of the less glamorous ship, the Cerritos, with plenty of self-referential Star Trek gags.

The final season, premiering on October 24, promises more adventures with the crew tackling alien worlds and encounters with Klingons.

The USS Cerritos is about to embark on the final leg of its five-year mission. Star Trek: Lower Decks showed off the first teaser trailer for its final season today at San Diego Comic-Con. The animated series' final season will premiere on Paramount+ on October 24. The teaser opens with an extended homage to the teaser trailer for 1991's Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, as a montage of highlights from Lower Decks' first four seasons are projected on the Cerritos, as a narrator replicates Christopher Plummer's narration from the original trailer about how the crew have become "our guides, our protectors, and our friends". Naturally, this is interrupted with voiceovers from Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), who insist that they've got a lot more to do.

A rapid-fire series of clips from the upcoming season ensues, including an undercover mission on an alien world, an confrontation with a parallel Cerritos, encounters with the Klingons, the return of Mariner's ex-girlfriend Jennifer (Lauren Lapkus), and a gag about the infamous "decon gel" scenes from Star Trek: Enterprise. In attendance at the panel were cast members Quaid, Newsome, Noël Wells, and Jerry O’Connell, as well as creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. The ten-episode final season will kick off with two episodes on October 24, then release weekly until the series hits its series finale on December 19.

What Is 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' About?

Star Trek: Lower Decks examines the less-glamorous side of Starfleet, far removed from the spacefaring adventures of ships like the Enterprise, Voyager, and Discovery. The show centers around the Cerritos, a ship typically assigned to support missions. It focuses on four members of its crew; the neurotic Brad Boimler (Quaid), the rebellious Beckett Mariner (Newsome), the sweet-natured D'vana Tendi (Wells), and the enthusiastic Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Beginning the series as ensigns, they typically find themselves at the disposal of the ship's senior officers, including frustrated Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), vainglorious first officer Jack Ransom (O'Connell), battle-hardened tactical officer Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and ill-tempered medical officer T'ana (Gillian Vigman). Replete with self-referential gags and a genuine love of Star Trek in all its incarnations, the series has been a hit with Star Trek fans since it debuted in 2020.

In Lower Decks' fourth season, which premiered last year, the quartet of ensigns had to deal with both a mysterious menace attacking ships all over the quadrant, but also their own promotions, which found them fulfilling unfamiliar roles. They resolved the former in the season finale, saving the galaxy from plunging into war, but it was costly; in exchange for her assistance, Tendi had to leave Starfleet to join her sister's Orion pirate crew. The upcoming season will catch up with Tendi - but is there a reunion in the offing?

Star Trek: Lower Decks' fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount+ on October 24, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for all of our San Diego Comic-Con news this weekend, and watch the teaser trailer for Lower Decks season 5 above.

