The USS Cerritos is back in action in the new trailer for the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The new trailer promises all the action, laughs, and deep-cut Trek references Lower Decks fans have come to expect. The final adventure begins on October 24, when the first two episodes of the season will premiere exclusively on Paramount+.

As the trailer opens, things seem to be going pretty well for the Cerritos and her captain, Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) - until, of course, all hell breaks loose. That hell includes an alternate universe version of the ship, alien creatures, and beams firing out of everything, including Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero)'s cyborg eye and a tuba. The trailer teases a revival of the romance between Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Andorian officer Jennifer (Lauren Lapkus), who broke up in season three - and also pokes at the gratuitously sexy "decon gel " scenes on Star Trek: Enterprise. We also get a glimpse of Tendi (Noel Wells), who left Starfleet for her sister's pirate crew in last season's finale, alongside some decidedly Star Trek: The Animated Series-style Orions.

Meanwhile, poor Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) can't tell one end of a speeder bike from the other. The trailer's stinger features an appearance by a Star Trek legacy character fans have been waiting to see on Lower Decks: the ultimate "lower decker" Harry Kim (Garrett Wang), who spent all seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager as an ensign. The twist is that there appear to be several of him, and only one's been promoted...

What Happened in the Fourth Season of 'Lower Decks'?

As of the fourth season, the show's title is now something of a misnomer; Lower Decks' main characters were all promoted from ensign to lieutenant, moving them out of the ship's lower decks. They had to deal with new living quarters, new responsibilities, and the possibility of being promoted off the Cerritos. Hit hardest of all is Mariner, who's made rebellion against authority part of her personality, and finds it especially difficult to actually be the authority. However, she has to come to terms with the root of that rebellion - the sacrifice of her Academy friend Sito Jaxa in the Next Generation episode "Lower Decks" - when another old friend, Starfleet washout Nick Locarno (Robert Duncan McNeill) from "The First Duty", threatens the whole quadrant. She and her Cerritos comrades stop him, but not without a serious loss - they needed a favor from Tendi's roguish sister, D'Erika (Ariel Winter), and her price is Tendi's service on her crew. Meanwhile, the crew also had to deal with the rogue holoprogram Badgey, a visit to the Ferengi homeworld, and most terrifying of all, Moopsy.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. It is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.

Season five of Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere with two all-new episodes on October 24, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for season five below.

