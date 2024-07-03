The Big Picture Star Trek: Lower Decks' final season will leave room for potential spinoffs.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is about to embark on the last leg of its five-year mission. But even though the upcoming season is to be its last, it will leave the door open to a continuation - and maybe more. TrekMovie.com reports that showrunner Mike McMahan has seeded the final season with characters he'd like to spin off.

McMahan had a conversation about the show's final season with The 'Verse podcast, in which he discussed wanting to do more of the series, but bringing it to a satisfying conclusion. But there may be some more hope for the series' combination of Star Trek continuity references and off-the-wall humor in some future spinoffs. Says McMahan of the new season, "There are things that happen in it...I’m being very careful...that are sort of setting up spinoffs and setting up backdoor pilots. There’s characters I’m introducing that you’ll see clearly I wanted to do more with." Of course, McMahan isn't necessarily done with the crew of the USS Cerritos, either: "I would always be into doing more seasons, movies, comics, novels..."

What Other Shows Has 'Star Trek' Spun Off?

Star Trek's first attempted spinoff dates back to The Original Series. The 1968 episode "Assignment: Earth" was intended to spin off Gary Seven (Robert Lansing), a mysterious secret agent operating on modern-day Earth. The spinoff didn't happen, and Gary Seven was never seen again, but the character was referenced in the second season of Star Trek: Picard. Subsequent Trek series, like Deep Space Nine and Voyager, could be considered spinoffs, but did not initially feature any characters or scenarios introduced in episodes of their "parent" show, The Next Generation. Strange New Worlds, whose third season is now in production, is a textbook example of a spinoff; Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), crewmembers Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck) and their ship, the USS Enterprise, were introduced in their modern form in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, and proved so popular that they were spun off into their own series. Another Discovery spinoff, Starfleet Academy, is set to film this summer, after the titular institution was reintroduced in the series' third season; we do not yet know if any Discovery characters will be joining that show's cast.

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the crew of the Cerritos, a Starfleet ship that is typically assigned to less glamorous missions than the ones you see on other Star Trek shows. Despite that, however, they still get into their share of adventures. The series premiered in 2020, and has been a hit with critics and audiences.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' fifth and final season is expected to premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.