‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Trailer Takes Trek into the World of Animated Comedy

CBS All Access has revealed the first trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks. The show focuses on the support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in the year 2038. The 10-episode first season will premiere Thursday, August 6th on CBS All Access.

Friends, Romulans, and countrymen: Lower Decks looks like a ton of fun and then some. There is definitely a more adult vibe to the show, which should come as no surprise since Rick and Morty scribe Mike McMahan is on duty. With this in mind, the deep cut jokes about the Star Trek hierarchy and canon also come through loud and clear, teasing at just how fun a watch this show will be for Trekkies everywhere. It also feels like such a refreshing take for a Star Trek series? Like, how did it take this long for a Star Trek property to take this approach to the unseen side of Starfleet? Regardless, I’m all in.

While the main cast appears to be a collection of ensigns (voiced by Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, and Eugene Cordero), the supporting characters will be the bridge crew including: Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T’Ana voiced by Gillian Vigman. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz serve as executive producers alongside McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer.

Star Trek: Lower Decks hits CBS All Access on August 6. You can watch the official Lower Decks trailer below. Get even more Star Trek updates right here.

Here’s the official synopsis and a new poster for Star Trek: Lower Decks: