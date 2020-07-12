Menu

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Trailer Takes Trek into the World of Animated Comedy

July 12, 2020 at 10:53 am
Written by Allie Gemmill

star-trek-lower-decks-cbs-all-access

CBS All Access has revealed the first trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks. The show focuses on the support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in the year 2038. The 10-episode first season will premiere Thursday, August 6th on CBS All Access.

star-trek-lower-decks-jack-quaid-tawny-newsome

Image via CBS All Access

Friends, Romulans, and countrymen: Lower Decks looks like a ton of fun and then some. There is definitely a more adult vibe to the show, which should come as no surprise since Rick and Morty scribe Mike McMahan is on duty. With this in mind, the deep cut jokes about the Star Trek hierarchy and canon also come through loud and clear, teasing at just how fun a watch this show will be for Trekkies everywhere. It also feels like such a refreshing take for a Star Trek series? Like, how did it take this long for a Star Trek property to take this approach to the unseen side of Starfleet? Regardless, I’m all in.

While the main cast appears to be a collection of ensigns (voiced by Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, and Eugene Cordero), the supporting characters will be the bridge crew including: Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T’Ana voiced by Gillian VigmanSecret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz serve as executive producers alongside McMahan. Aaron Baiers, who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer.

Star Trek: Lower Decks hits CBS All Access on August 6. You can watch the official Lower Decks trailer below. Get even more Star Trek updates right here.

Here’s the official synopsis and a new poster for Star Trek: Lower Decks:

Star Trek: Lower Decks will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. The series will be produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty). Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer. The series will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International.

star-trek-lower-decks-poster-cbs-all-access

Image via CBS All Access

Related Content
Back to Top

Television

Loading...