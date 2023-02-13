Heads up for the collectors of soundtracks from beyond the stars, Star Trek: Lower Decks is getting a vinyl release. Castle Rock famed composer Chris Westlake’s Star Trek: Lower Decks — Original Series Soundtrack (Volume 1) will be available on a stunning two-disc vinyl set—with artwork debuted by TrekCore—next month for soundtrack collectors to bring home. The two records are crafted out of “swirling galaxy” blue and yellow-colored vinyl, along with themed packaging including a diagram of the Cerritos' internal structure. The vinyl has about 40 tracks from the adult animated series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, the half-hour animated comedy series focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. While most Star Trek series have starship captains or other senior officers as primary characters, Lower Decks focuses on the missions and adventures of the low-ranking officers with menial jobs, while the captain and other senior staff appear as supporting characters. We follow Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi—four lower deckers—who have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The series is developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), and has been highly appreciated by fans and critics for its storyline, animation, and character arcs. In its three-season run the series has bagged multiple Emmy and Critics Choice Award nominations in various categories. Except for the first season, the series has a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, meaning it is well-received by critics and fans alike. The fourth season is highly anticipated by fans and is expected to drop sometime later this year. The series is further expanding with crossovers, a tie-in comic book series written by Ryan North with art by Chris Fenoglio, and video games.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3: All the Easter Eggs and Cameos You May Have Missed

Who Voices the Characters on Star Trek: Lower Decks?

Lower Decks cast Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi, and Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford in leading roles. Further, rounding off the cast is Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as T'Ana.

Star Trek: Lower Decks — Original Series Soundtrack (Volume 1) debuts on March 24, you can pre-order your copy today. All seasons of the animated series are available on Paramount+. Currently, there’s no release date set for Season 4. You can check out the trailer for the third season below: