As a film and television franchise that has been thriving for decades, Star Trek is one of the most iconic franchises of any genre ever made. The sci-fi sensation has tracked many different stories over its incredible run spanning more than 50 years, from Captain Kirk’s daring exploits to Captain Archer’s pioneering adventures.

As a result of the immense popularity and clashing leadership styles of the many captains featured across the franchise, the debate has raged for decades as to who the best of them is. From the original Captain Kirk to refreshing, modern iterations of famous Starfleet commanders, these 10 captains present the best that Star Trek has to offer.

10 Captain Christopher Pike ('Star Trek: The Original Series')

As an interesting trivia tidbit, Jeffrey Hunter’s Captain Pike was originally intended to be the protagonist of Star Trek: The Original Series series with a starring role in the original pilot, which NBC turned down. While Pike did become something of a fan favorite because of his jaded perspective, it’s not difficult to see why the network didn’t want him to be the main attraction.

Glum, dour, and rather depressed from his experiences with Starfleet, Pike represents the horrors of exploring the universe. The weight of a career of immense responsibility hangs heavy on his shoulders, but it never clouded his judgment as many of the crew hold him in high regard.

9 Captain Carol Freeman

Taking a break from the cosmic adventure thrills, Star Trek: Lower Decks brings more of a comedic taste to the saga by focusing on the lower-level workers of an unimportant starship. Still, the animated series provides fans with a terrific captain in Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), who, while only being an occasional presence, still manages to have an impact.

In addition to commanding the USS Cerritos, Freeman also needs to look out for her daughter, who serves on the ship, without the rest of the crew knowing of their relationship. It gives the series an interesting dynamic and allows Freeman to be more fleshed out amid the show’s focus on a more adult brand of animated comedy.

8 Captain Michael Burnham

Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is fairly unique as far as Star Trek captains go because she isn’t introduced to audiences as a captain. Instead, the protagonist of Star Trek: Discovery starts the series as the first officer aboard the USS Shenzhou, where she is charged with mutiny and sentenced to life imprisonment.

She is given a second chance, though, even if it did come from the hidden machinations of Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs), and from there, she makes her fate her own. As a human raised by Vulcan parents, Burnham boasts a rational and composed mindset which served her well when she was finally made a captain in the show’s third season.

7 Captain James Kirk (Kelvin Timeline)

Captain James Tiberius Kirk is one of the most famous figures in entertainment history. Honoring such an iconic character while building upon what the original actor bought to the role was no easy feat, but Chris Pine did it superbly. Despite the new films existing in an alternate reality to the stories that preceded them, Pine was extraordinary at maintaining many of the mannerisms of William Shatner’s portrayal of the character.

As a younger version of the character, Pine’s Kirk boasts an abundance of the brash, can-do confidence which defined him for decades but is raw with immaturity and inexperience. As a Starfleet captain, he is good but has a lot to learn. As a performance from Pine, though, it is close to perfect.

6 Captain Jonathan Archer

Star Trek: Enterprise’s Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) seemed so strikingly normal in a sci-fi saga of great explorers, legendary characters, and immensely courageous heroes. In many ways, it was his greatest asset, and it certainly helped keep him grounded as he explored the vastness of space.

As a prequel series, Enterprise followed Archer and his crew as they pioneered space exploration in the first starship. While the character was understated throughout the show – he often preferred playing with his dog over performing his duty – his greatness played out throughout his career, as he would go on to become one of Starfleet’s most celebrated explorers and even served as the President of the United Federation of Planets.

5 Captain Benjamin Sisko

While it largely deals with notions of good and evil, Star Trek has been willing to plunge into a more morally ambiguous climate, seldom doing it better than in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. As the commander of the space station in the Bojoran system, Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) often had to use irregular and unpleasant methods for the greater good.

On top of his complex job, which involved facing existential threats — both known and unknown — he also served as the Emissary of the Prophets while grieving the death of his wife and raising his teenage son. Still, he navigated the arduous situations before him with decisive conviction, even if it took a toll on him mentally.

4 Captain Christopher Pike ('Star Trek: Discovery' and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds')

As one of the newest Star Trek captains, Anson Mount’s high ranking could be attributed to recency bias, but that’s not the case. Introduced in Discovery before becoming the lead of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Mount's portrayal of Pike brings to life much of what is great about Star Trek, from his love for fun and adventure to his composure and sharp instincts.

He thrives when needed most, being calm and calculated when the stakes are at their highest. In many regards, Mount's Pike is the Starship captain modern audiences demand, but how he can be that while hearkening back to the captains that defined the series’ earliest successes is truly incredible.

3 Captain James Kirk ('Star Trek: The Original Series')

It’s hard to beat the original. While William Shatner’s Captain Kirk wasn’t in the series pilot, the iconic captain and his crew went on to make Star Trek one of the biggest series television has ever seen. Unlike the more cautious captains that have graced the screen since TOS, Kirk led by impulse and instinct more than he did through protocol.

His dedication to his crew could not be denied, nor could his idealism and core values which helped him overcome many obstacles in his ventures. On top of that, Shatner’s charismatic, can-do flair gave the series an incredible central presence which was a huge reason for its success.

2 Captain Kathryn Janeway

There hasn’t been a single Starfleet captain whose job has been straightforward, but few have faced dilemmas as great as what was put before Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) in Star Trek: Voyager. On her first mission at the helm of the USS Voyager, she and her crew became stranded in the Delta Quadrant 70,000 light-years away from home.

Facing impossible odds and needing to assemble her ragtag crew into a functioning unit, Janeway commanded the Voyager with principle and conviction even when abandoning her values would have gotten her closer to home. While there had been female Starfleet captains in the series before, Janeway was the first to appear as a major protagonist, and she remains one of the series’ best captains nearly 30 years after Voyager first aired.

1 Captain Jean-Luc Picard

Given the immense cultural impact that had defined Shatner’s Captain Kirk through the original series and the Star Trek films, creating a character to serve as his equal in a separate show was never going to be easy. Astonishingly, they matched Kirk and surpassed him with Sir Patrick Stewart’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the series' spin-off films.

With Stewart’s awe-inspiring presence and authoritative command, Picard was always stern, serious, and professional and expected nothing less from his crew. Choosing to remain emotionally distant from his crew, Stewart was also exceptional at showcasing Picard's human layers, which the captain was determined to hide beneath the surface.

