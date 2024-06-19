The Big Picture Fanhome is releasing new die-cast starship models from Star Trek, starting with the USS Titan-A in November.

Get ready to start building your Starfleet again. Fanhome will be releasing a new line of die-cast starship models from across the Star Trek franchise. StarTrek.com reports that the line will launch in November with a model of the USS Titan-A from the third season of Star Trek: Picard.

Fanhome will be filling the void left by the British company Eaglemoss, which had long been the home of Star Trek ship models before going bankrupt in 2022. They will follow the Titan-A with the USS Stargazer, which featured prominently in the premiere and finale episodes of Picard's second season, and the USS Farragut, the ship that a pre-Enterprise James T. Kirk serves aboard in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Fanhome intends to release models from all of Paramount+'s new Star Trek series, including Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Prodigy. The Titan-A will be released in November, with new ships to follow monthly; each individual ship will come with a sixteen-page magazine profiling the ship and offering behind-the-scenes details on the model's creation, and will cost $64.99 USD; subscribers will pay $54.99. You can sign up to be notified when preorders open on Fanhome.com.

What Is the USS Titan-A?

The original USS Titan was captained by Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), as seen in Lower Decks, before his retirement from Starfleet. Its replacement, the USS Titan-A, was first seen under the command of Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) and his first officer, the ex-Borg Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). As the ship prepared for the Federation's anniversary celebrations, Riker and the similarly-retired Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) came aboard to warn of a far-reaching plot against Starfleet. The ship was pressed into battle against the vengeful Changeling Vadic (Amanda Plummer) and her flagship, the Shrike; the Titan survived, but when Vadic's Borg allies attacked, Shaw was killed. In the series finale, the Titan-A was renamed - becoming the USS Enterprise-G, under the command of Seven of Nine. If Picard showrunner Terry Matalas' proposed Star Trek: Legacy series gets the greenlight, it will follow the adventures of the Enterprise-G.

Models have played important roles in Star Trek's production over the years. When the show needed a second Constitution-class ship for the classic Original Series "The Doomsday Machine" to portray the derelict USS Constellation, they used an off-the-shelf model kit to depict the doomed vessel. Recently, the USS Passaro, which featured prominently in the fourth-season finale of Lower Decks, was named after late Eaglemoss model designer Fabio Passaro.

Fanhome's USS Titan-A model will be released in November, with new ships to follow each month. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.