Director Matt Shakman, who was tapped to direct a new Star Trek film for Paramount has dropped out of the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.. This film would have been the fourth in the series following Chris Pine's Captain Kirk, first introduced in 2009's Star Trek. The news comes as Marvel announced Shakman was in talks to direct their new Fantastic Four movie.

Shakman was set to direct an untitled Star Trek film for Paramount but dropped it due to scheduling conflicts with the Fantastic Four project. Deadline reported earlier that Shakman was in early talks to helm the latest attempt at launching a Fantastic Four franchise. While there has not been an official confirmation that Shakman has signed on, Shakman dropping Star Trek would suggest that we are one step closer to that deal being closed.

In an official statement from Paramount, the studio stated, “Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film,” they would continue, “We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around the world.”

The Shakman-directed Star Trek film was originally slotted for a December 23, 2023 release date — time will tell if this announcement has any impact on that — and had plenty of directors throw their names into the hat to helm the film including the likes of Quentin Tarantino and Noah Hawley before Paramount ultimately landed on Shakman.

Shakman has previously worked with Marvel Studios in the past, he directed the MCU’s first Disney+ series, WandaVision, which premiered in early 2021. His Fantastic Four film won’t be the first attempt to bring the team to the big screen. In 2005, Tim Story directed a Fantastic Four film starring the quartet of Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis, Chris Evans and Jessica Alba. That film got a sequel in 2007, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. However, in 2015, 20th Century Fox rebooted the series with a new team consisting of Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.

Outside the MCU, Shakman has made a name for himself in the world of TV while directing episodes of Game of Thrones, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Fargo, to name a few. Shakman’s Fantastic Four movie will mark his second feature-length film directorial effort.

At this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Fiege announced that the Fantastic Four film would premiere in theaters on November 8, 2024. While a cast has not been announced yet, landing a director gets audiences one step closer to that. Check out the trailer for WandaVision below for a taste of MCU work: