Kinberg to produce new film, closer to our time, exploring Starfleet's development and first contact with aliens.

Abrams will remain involved with the franchise, following the successful establishment of the "Kelvin Timeline."

Could a new round of Star Trek film be making their way from Paramount? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production company is currently in talks with Simon Kinberg (X-Men) to produce a Star Trek feature film for the big screen. According to THR, the film would be set decades before the 2009 Star Trek movie directed by JJ Abrams.

The new Star Trek project is still set to have Abrams' involvement, but Kinberg would be stepping in to produce the new movie. THR says that audiences would get the chance to see the world of Star Trek in a time period much closer to our own, featuring the development of Starfleet and initial contact with alien life.

The last Abrams led Star Trek film was the 2016 movie Star Trek: Beyond, the third movie in the franchise’s ‘Kelvin Timeline’. There was also an established crossover with Star Trek: The Original Series, with Leonard Nimoy’s Spock guiding and directing Zachary Quinto’s own Spock along in the events of Star Trek and Star Trek: Into Darkness.

When Has 'Star Trek' Gone to the Past Before?

This is not the first time that fans of the franchise have gotten to see a Star Trek universe closer to our own time period. The shows are set hundreds of years in the future but we’ve seen multiple glimpses over the franchise’s various shows and movies that give us a taste of what their world was like.

The most notable glimpse into a time period not far from our own is the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact. The crew of Jean-Luc Picard’s Enterprise has to follow longstanding enemy, The Borg, into the past, the 2060’s to be precise, to prevent them from assimilating 21st century Earth. There they meet the man who created the lightspeed engine that got the attention of the Vulcans, Zephram Cochran played by James Cromwell.

In recent years, the Star Trek franchise has returned to the small screen and on streaming with shows on Paramount+ such as: Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. In the second season of Picard, the crew of the La Sirena was another Star Trek crew that traveled to the 21st century.

Stay tuned to Collider as more information about the upcoming Star Trek movies becomes available. The franchise's movies and series can be streamed now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

