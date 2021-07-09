55 years ago, Star Trek boldly went where no man had gone before, and now you can seek out all of the new life and civilizations once more with the first four films and the original series on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

On September 7th, a day before the anniversary of the September 8, 1966 premiere of Star Trek, Paramount Home Entertainment and CBS Home Entertainment will debut gorgeously remastered editions of the first four films, alongside a limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook of the complete original series.

For the first time ever you can pick up the original four Star Trek films — Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home — in 4K Ultra HD. Along with access to the digital copies of the theatrical versions of each film, collectors will also find hours of previously released bonus content on the disks.

In addition to these collector’s editions, the first four Star Trek films with be available on individual Blu-rays with all of the same bonus content. The Blu-ray release of Star Trek: The Original Series will come in the highly collectible Steelbook packaging, and will feature every episode of the series alongside over nine hours of previously released special features, interviews, commentaries, documentaries, and more. Check out what's inside:

Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 4K Ultra HD

Isolated score in Dolby 2.0

Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens, and Daren Dochterman

Star Trek: The Motion Picture on Blu-ray

Isolated score in Dolby 2.0

Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens, and Daren Dochterman

Library Computer (HD)

Production: The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD)

The Star Trek Universe: Special Star Trek Reunion (HD) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V’ger

Deleted Scenes

Storyboards

Trailers (HD)

TV Spots

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director's Cut and Theatrical Version)

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on Blu-ray

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director's Cut and Theatrical Version)

Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda (Director’s Cut)

Library Computer (HD)

Production: Captain’s Log Designing Khan Original Interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and Ricardo Montalbán Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)

The Star Trek Universe: Collecting Star Trek’s Movie Relics (HD) A Novel Approach Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)

Farewell: A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD)

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock in 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis

Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock on Blu-ray

Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis

Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor

Library Computer (HD)

Production: Captain’s Log Terraforming and the Prime Directive Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek Spock: The Early Years (HD)

The Star Trek Universe: Space Docks and Birds of Prey Speaking Klingon Klingon and Vulcan Costumes Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (HD) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer

Photo Gallery: Production The Movie

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home in 4K Ultra HD

Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home on Blu-ray

Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

Library Computer (HD)

Production: Future’s Past: A Look Back On Location Dailies Deconstruction Below-the-Line: Sound Design Pavel Chekov’s Screen Moments (HD)

The Star Trek Universe: Time Travel: The Art of the Possible The Language of Whales A Vulcan Primer Kirk’s Women The Three-Picture Saga (HD) Star Trek for a Cause (HD) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 004: The Whale Probe (HD)

Visual Effects: From Outer Space to the Ocean The Bird of Prey

Original Interviews: Leonard Nimoy William Shatner DeForest Kelley

Tributes: Roddenberry Scrapbook Featured Artist: Mark Lenard

Production Gallery

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Fathom Events is also set to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Star Trek for a special two-day event in select cinemas. Additional details will be announced at a later date, but you can expect Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home to return to select cinemas on August 19 and 22.

All of these new Star Trek releases will arrive September 7, 2021.

