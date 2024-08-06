The Big Picture
- Stream all 13 Star Trek movies for free on Pluto TV.
- A new Star Trek movie in the works, set decades before the 2009 film with input from J.J. Abrams.
- The Starfleet Academy series set in 32nd Century will relaunch after Discovery's events, featuring familiar Trek alums.
All Star Trek movies are beaming up to streaming service Pluto TV. The service will host all 13 theatrical Star Trek releases. You’ll be able to watch the crew from The Original Series, The Next Generation, and the crew from the Kelvin timeline. The channel is called Star Trek: The Motion Pictures Channel. As of Tuesday, it’s officially live. The channel featuring the 13 films will be available for a limited time. The world of Star Trek has been available, both movies and television series have been available on Paramount+ and, before that, Hulu and Netflix.
The following Star Trek movies are now available on the Pluto TV channel, for free:
- Star Trek (2009)
- Star Trek Beyond
- Star Trek Generations
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek: Nemesis
Where is Star Trek Boldly Going?
It was announced earlier this year that Simon Kinberg (X-Men) is slated to produce a Star Trek feature film for the big screen. According to THR, the film would be set decades before the 2009 Star Trek movie directed by JJ Abrams. The movie will still feature Abrams’ input. Back in May, THR reported that the film would explore the world of Star Trek in a time period much closer to our own, featuring the development of Starfleet and initial contact with alien life.
This will be in contrast to the upcoming Starfleet Academy series set in the 32nd Century, contemporary with Star Trek: Discovery. That show will feature Starfleet officials relaunching the Academy after the events of Discovery’s five seasons.
Much of the main cast was announced for at this year's San Diego Comic Con, including Trek alums such as: Robert Picardo and Mary Wiseman reprising their roles as The Doctor (Star Trek: Voyager) and Tilly (Star Trek: Discovery.)
You can now watch the world of Star Trek's movies for free on PlutoTV.
Star Trek (2009)
J.J. Abrams' 2009 movie Star Trek rebooted the iconic sci-fi franchise in a totally new timeline. When a Romulan ship travels back in time and alters the past, the lives of James T. Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto), and the future crew of the USS Enterprise are drastically changed. In this new timeline, the Romulan Nero (Eric Bana) sets out for revenge on Spock, setting off a chain of events that reshape the entire universe.
- Release Date
- May 8, 2009
- Director
- J.J. Abrams
- Cast
- John Cho , Ben Cross , Bruce Greenwood , Simon Pegg , Chris Pine , Zachary Quinto , Winona Ryder , Zoe Saldana , Karl Urban , Anton Yelchin , Eric Bana , Leonard Nimoy
- Runtime
- 127 minutes
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Writers
- Roberto Orci , Alex Kurtzman , Gene Roddenberry