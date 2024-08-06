The Big Picture Stream all 13 Star Trek movies for free on Pluto TV.

A new Star Trek movie in the works, set decades before the 2009 film with input from J.J. Abrams.

The Starfleet Academy series set in 32nd Century will relaunch after Discovery's events, featuring familiar Trek alums.

All Star Trek movies are beaming up to streaming service Pluto TV. The service will host all 13 theatrical Star Trek releases. You’ll be able to watch the crew from The Original Series, The Next Generation, and the crew from the Kelvin timeline. The channel is called Star Trek: The Motion Pictures Channel. As of Tuesday, it’s officially live. The channel featuring the 13 films will be available for a limited time. The world of Star Trek has been available, both movies and television series have been available on Paramount+ and, before that, Hulu and Netflix.

The following Star Trek movies are now available on the Pluto TV channel, for free:

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek Into Darkness

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Where is Star Trek Boldly Going?

It was announced earlier this year that Simon Kinberg (X-Men) is slated to produce a Star Trek feature film for the big screen. According to THR, the film would be set decades before the 2009 Star Trek movie directed by JJ Abrams. The movie will still feature Abrams’ input. Back in May, THR reported that the film would explore the world of Star Trek in a time period much closer to our own, featuring the development of Starfleet and initial contact with alien life.

This will be in contrast to the upcoming Starfleet Academy series set in the 32nd Century, contemporary with Star Trek: Discovery. That show will feature Starfleet officials relaunching the Academy after the events of Discovery’s five seasons.

Much of the main cast was announced for at this year's San Diego Comic Con, including Trek alums such as: Robert Picardo and Mary Wiseman reprising their roles as The Doctor (Star Trek: Voyager) and Tilly (Star Trek: Discovery.)

You can now watch the world of Star Trek's movies for free on PlutoTV.

